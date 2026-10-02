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Edited by Georgia Williams
Oct. 02, 2026 10:30AM PST
The G7 stated the measures aim to "stabilize immediate energy supplies, shield households and businesses from price shocks, and strengthen the long-term resilience of global energy systems."
Oselote / Shutterstock
The Group of Seven (G7) nations will release 100 million barrels of strategic energy reserves over the next four months to tame record fuel costs, as Brent crude oil holds above US$102 a barrel amid escalating US military deployments to the Middle East.
Brent traded at US$102.24 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at US$92.62 on Friday (October 2). While crude benchmarks face a modest weekly decline due to rebounding export flows from the Persian Gulf, prices remain elevated with the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
The G7 emergency intervention targets severe shortages in refined products. Following a virtual summit, leaders announced a frontloaded release of substantial diesel reserves within 20 days as coordinated by the International Energy Agency (IEA).
French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the coalition will coordinate refinery maintenance schedules to prevent simultaneous capacity shutdowns and urged producing nations "to refrain from imposing bans" on energy exports.
Upward price pressure continues in the face of intensifying military posturing, as reports surface that a third US aircraft carrier and 10,000 troops are deploying to the region following President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to Tehran.
"Now I have to make a decision. They'll either sign a very fair deal, or they won't exist any longer," Trump told reporters.
Analysts note that supply constraints are further compounded by China’s decision to curb refined product exports this month.
“The market is taking stock of a distinctly mixed set of signals this week,” KCM Trade chief analyst Tim Waterer reportedly told Reuters. “A healthier-looking Saudi export picture is being offset by reports of another US aircraft carrier heading toward the Gulf and by China’s decision to curb refined product exports.”
On a broader scale, the sustained energy shock also threatens to destabilize developing economies.
A September policy brief from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) indicates that 55 developing nations now spend more than 10 percent of their revenue servicing debt.
The agency estimates global fossil fuel subsidies could exceed US$1 trillion this year as governments exhaust limited fiscal space to shield populations from the fuel crisis.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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