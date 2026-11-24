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Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 24, 2026 05:49AM PST
Niron plans to start construction in 2028 and begin production in 2029.
Cagkan / Adobe Stock
Niron Magnetics will build a US$1.8 billion plant in Dothan, Alabama, to make permanent magnets without rare earth elements, scaling up well beyond the Minnesota facility it plans to open in 2027.
The Minneapolis-based company and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced the project, which includes a 10,000-ton plant that forms part of a 1.6 million square foot campus at the city's Westgate Super Site.
Its first full-scale plant, in Sartell, Minnesota, will have capacity of up to 1,500 tons of magnets a year. Dothan will be the company's second plant and its first high-volume facility.
Founded in 2013, Niron says it was the first company to commercialize high-performance permanent magnets that use no rare earths.
As the company noted, Its iron nitride magnets rely on abundant domestic materials and offer a cost-competitive alternative to conventional neodymium-based magnets. Niron's magnets are already used in AI infrastructure, automotive, defense, industrial and consumer electronics applications.
Niron says about 90 percent of global rare-earth magnet production is concentrated overseas.
"We considered sites in 22 states, and Alabama stood out from the very first conversation," CEO Jonathan Rowntree said.
Local partners received state funding in 2024 through Alabama's Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy program to acquire and develop the 446-acre Westgate site, which later received allocations under the Growing Alabama Tax Credit program.
While the site has access to a CSX rail line, the announcement did not detail any incentives offered directly to Niron.
The Alabama project follows a September 9 investment from Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC,TSE:7267) through its Honda Xcelerator Ventures program, which Niron said will support commercialization and help scale manufacturing. Niron did not disclose the size of the investment.
"Most electric propulsion motors today use permanent magnets made from rare earth metals, which are subject to resource constraints and fluctuations in market conditions," Mahito Shikama, director and executive officer at Honda, said at the time.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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