Honda Motor is a company that has always put its heart and soul into realizing its own dreams. This year, Honda is exhibiting a wide variety of mobility products and technologies for land, sea and skies, and also for outer space. Honda would like visitors to ride and touch these items on display to feel the excitement for the future envisioned by Honda. Honda is working toward an ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality for all of its products and corporate activities by 2050. Although the market environment surrounding electrification continues to be uncertain, Honda believes that, in the long run, the shift toward EVs will continue. Therefore, Honda is steadily preparing to deliver attractive EV models in the upcoming electrified era.