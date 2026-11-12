Ucore Rare Metals
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ucore rare metals Overview
The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said that China is responsible for 90 percent of processing of rare earth elements, “a dominance achieved through deliberate strategies to source REEs globally and consolidate midstream processing domestically, including overpaying for acquisitions.” With China’s strict export restrictions limiting access to these key minerals, risks to the national, economic, and energy security of affected countries arise.
Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV: UCU, OTCQX: UURAF) is seeking to build North America’s rare earth separation and processing capacity through its proprietary technology and the development of Strategic Metals Complexes (SMCs). The company’s products include NdPr oxide, the primary foundation of NdFeB permanent magnets, which it has already produced at 99.5 percent purity. It is also processing samarium and gadolinium, which are essential in samarium-cobalt magnets for defense systems such as radar, sonar and guidance.
It is currently focused on commercializing RapidSX™, a separation platform designed to process rare earths faster than conventional solvent extraction, with comparable or better purity and recovery in a smaller footprint. The first SMC is planned for Alexandria, Louisiana, an 80,800 square-foot brownfield facility within England Airpark that will process Western-friendly mixed rare earth carbonates and mixed rare earth oxides into separated rare earth oxide products.
The Louisiana SMC will be supported by the company’s existing Kingston, Ontario facility, which generates the operating data, samples and process knowledge for commercial deployment.
Ucore also holds the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Heavy Rare Earth Project in Alaska, a longer-term resource asset, which reported a 35 to 40 percent heavy rare earth oxide (HREO) from its total rare earth oxide (TREO). The company said the project is well-positioned to transition into its construction phase swiftly at the appropriate time.
With leadership combining automotive supply chain, engineering, project execution and rare earth development experience, the company is working towards successful execution, customer qualification, feedstock availability, commercial agreements and funding. The company is currently backed by US$27 million in funding from the US Government and conditional C$36.3 million support from the Canadian Government.
The company also announced that it has raised C$69 million in gross proceeds in August 2026, with net proceeds intended for Louisiana development, working capital and general corporate purposes.
Ucore is also building allied supply chain relationships. It has a strategic collaboration with Sumitomo Corporation of Americas to source rare earth feedstock for the Louisiana SMC, which targets about 9,600 tonnes per annum of total rare earth oxide throughput. It also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Vulcan Elements, under which it will provide initial NdPr and Dy oxide samples to Vulcan in 2026 and target a long-term commercial supply agreement in 2027.
Detailed Quote
RapidSX™ and the Kingston Commercialization and Demonstration Facility
RapidSX™ is Ucore’s proprietary rare earth separation technology that aims to scale rare earth oxide production for North American and allied supply chains. Ucore’s 52-stage RapidSX™ Commercial Demonstration Plant is located at the Kingston facility, which has logged roughly 7,400+ run-time hours.
The company described RapidSX™ as processing rare earths faster than a conventional solvent extraction plant of the same throughput, with comparable or better purity and recovery and a significantly smaller physical footprint. The platform is modular, so capacity can be added in defined building blocks, and its reconfigurable components are designed to process a range of light and heavy rare earth feedstocks.
Ucore also underlined that the technology does not rely on China-sourced equipment or technology. “Instead of relying on large powered mixer-settler tanks, the platform uses (our) contactor columns and phase separators to blend and separate aqueous and organic solutions more efficiently.”
The Kingston facility supports performance testing, sample production, partner qualification and knowledge transfer to Louisiana. NdPr and dysprosium oxide samples are with prospective customers for technical evaluation. Ucore said that its goal is to convert qualification into supply and offtake relationships.
Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex
Located in an 80,800 sq ft brownfield facility within England Airpark, the Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex is Ucore's first planned commercial rare earth separation and oxide production facility. It is designed to process qualified Western-friendly mixed rare earth carbonates and oxides into separated oxides.
The current design pairs an initial, approximately 600 tonnes per annum (tpa) Enhanced Machine A with three production lines, each targeted at up to approximately 3,000 tpa of TREO.
Ucore said that the SMC production process will commence after the installation of 3 RapidSX Machines focused on early terbium and dysprosium. Two more machines will then be added to complete the Stage 1 Train.
The project has DPAS-rated status under the Defense Priorities and Allocations System, providing preferential treatment to support national defense and emergency preparedness requirements. Its DPAS-rated 4,000-gallon glass-lined reactor has also arrived on site.
Installation, testing and commissioning of Machine A is targeted for H1 2027.
Pat Ryan – Chairman and CEO
A professional engineer with over 25 years of industry experience, Pat Ryan holds expertise in the global supply chain for vehicle electrification and has worked with companies such as Honda and General Motors. He founded automotive OEM design and manufacturing firm Neocon International in 1993, where he led the focus on innovations like light-weighting for fuel efficiency.
Peter Manuel – Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Peter Manuel is a chartered accountant with over 30 years of experience, including 17 years in consulting. He also provided assurance, strategic planning, corporate finance and other related services to a portfolio of licensed banks, proprietary trading operations, and international corporate treasuries in England and the Republic of Ireland, where he spent 10 years of his professional life.
Michael Schrider – Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
With over 35 years of experience in engineering, manufacturing and complex project execution, Michael Schrider holds expertise in industrial project development, engineering management, manufacturing operations and mineral processing. He previously founded engineering firms SAi and ABD and has also held operational roles in North American shipyards and lubricant manufacturing.
Geoff Atkins – Vice President, Business Development
Geoff Atkins spans a 30-year mining career, with 15 years dedicated towards critical minerals. He is focused on project delivery and strategy, and has played notable roles in the development of rare earth operations such as the Mt. Weld Project by Lynas Rare Earths and Nechalacho Project by Vital Metals.
Jaan Hurditch, CEng – Engineering Director
Jaan Hurditch is a chartered engineering boasting 18 years of experience across continents. He is focused in both management and technical innovation, from team building to 3D design and rapid prototyping technologies. For two years, he led the RapidSX™ platform’s development under IMC, Ucore Rare Metals’s subsidiary.
Mark MacDonald – Vice President, Investor Relations
With over 25 years in business development and marketing, Mark MacDonald has held senior sales and regional leadership roles at AT&T Canada partner Mediapro and AT&T Canada. He also worked as VP of Operations for Premier Executive Suites, where he consolidated four business units into one regional operation that was awarded Atlantic Canada’s, “Best Places to Work” in 2009.
Dr. Ahmad Hussein – Head of External Affairs
With a distinguished record spanning scientific expertise, entrepreneurial execution, capital markets experience, and senior-level government relationships in both Canada and the United States, Ahmad Hussein has played pivotal roles in organizations that collectively achieved over $1 billion in enterprise value. He previously founded Nile Fiber Atlantic Canada, where he pioneered renewable feedstocks for the fiber industry.