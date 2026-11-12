The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said that China is responsible for 90 percent of processing of rare earth elements, “a dominance achieved through deliberate strategies to source REEs globally and consolidate midstream processing domestically, including overpaying for acquisitions.” With China’s strict export restrictions limiting access to these key minerals, risks to the national, economic, and energy security of affected countries arise.

Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV: UCU, OTCQX: UURAF) is seeking to build North America’s rare earth separation and processing capacity through its proprietary technology and the development of Strategic Metals Complexes (SMCs). The company’s products include NdPr oxide, the primary foundation of NdFeB permanent magnets, which it has already produced at 99.5 percent purity. It is also processing samarium and gadolinium, which are essential in samarium-cobalt magnets for defense systems such as radar, sonar and guidance.

It is currently focused on commercializing RapidSX™, a separation platform designed to process rare earths faster than conventional solvent extraction, with comparable or better purity and recovery in a smaller footprint. The first SMC is planned for Alexandria, Louisiana, an 80,800 square-foot brownfield facility within England Airpark that will process Western-friendly mixed rare earth carbonates and mixed rare earth oxides into separated rare earth oxide products.

The Louisiana SMC will be supported by the company’s existing Kingston, Ontario facility, which generates the operating data, samples and process knowledge for commercial deployment.

Ucore also holds the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Heavy Rare Earth Project in Alaska, a longer-term resource asset, which reported a 35 to 40 percent heavy rare earth oxide (HREO) from its total rare earth oxide (TREO). The company said the project is well-positioned to transition into its construction phase swiftly at the appropriate time.

With leadership combining automotive supply chain, engineering, project execution and rare earth development experience, the company is working towards successful execution, customer qualification, feedstock availability, commercial agreements and funding. The company is currently backed by US$27 million in funding from the US Government and conditional C$36.3 million support from the Canadian Government.

The company also announced that it has raised C$69 million in gross proceeds in August 2026, with net proceeds intended for Louisiana development, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Ucore is also building allied supply chain relationships. It has a strategic collaboration with Sumitomo Corporation of Americas to source rare earth feedstock for the Louisiana SMC, which targets about 9,600 tonnes per annum of total rare earth oxide throughput. It also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Vulcan Elements, under which it will provide initial NdPr and Dy oxide samples to Vulcan in 2026 and target a long-term commercial supply agreement in 2027.

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