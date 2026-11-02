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Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 02, 2026 10:38AM PST
The company announced the closing on Monday (November 2), ahead of the deal’s mid-November target.
Theevening / Adobe Stock
Myriad Uranium (CSE:M) now fully owns the Los Altares uranium project in Argentina, closing the cash-and-share deal with Green Shift Commodities previously announced last month.
The purchase gives Myriad a 55,000-hectare land package in Chubut province’s Cerro Solo uranium district.
Myriad acquired all outstanding shares of Buenavida Metales S.A., the Argentine company that holds the project’s mineral claims. It paid Green Shift US$300,000 in cash and issued 1,571,268 shares at a deemed price of $0.4455 each, for total share consideration of $700,000. The shares carry a four-month hold period that expires on March 1, 2027.
Myriad also granted Green Shift a 2 percent net smelter return royalty on Los Altares, half of which Myriad can repurchase for US$1 million.
“The closing of the acquisition of a 100 percent interest in Los Altares continues Myriad’s strategy of acquiring projects with significant historic work in known uranium districts and with low up-front and ongoing costs and strong leverage to the uranium price,” CEO Thomas Lamb said.
The project lies on strike with Cerro Solo, which Lamb described as one of Argentina’s largest uranium deposits, and near the historical Los Adobes mine.
Its 23 properties span two districts and flank the National Atomic Energy Commission’s (CNEA) Cerro Solo deposit to the east and west.
As of the October deal announcement, the package included four granted mining concessions with approved environmental impact assessments (EIAs), while seven other properties with approved EIAs were advancing through title registration.
Lamb said the depth of the prospective sandstone horizon gives Myriad a strong exploration rationale to test for in-situ recovery potential, adding that the deal also gives the company a strategic entry into the Argentine market.
Los Altares joins Myriad’s 100 percent-owned Copper Mountain uranium project in Wyoming, which it consolidated in August by acquiring Rush Rare Metals, and its Breccia Pipe project in Arizona.
The company also holds a 10 percent free carried interest in the Red Basin uranium project, which 8VC- and Overmatch-backed Subatomic Industries recently bought in May.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Featured Uranium Investing Stocks
Investor Insight
Generation Uranium offers investors high-leverage exposure to a potential major discovery in Canada’s underexplored and resource-rich Thelon Basin, led by a management team with a proven track record of securing high-value exits.
Overview
Generation Uranium (CSE:GEN, OTCQB:GENR, FRA:W85) is a Canadian exploration company focused on wealth creation through discovery within the uranium sector. The company’s primary strategy is to build a high-caliber exploration team that can rapidly test and drill high-potential targets, de-risking projects for potential takeover by larger producers. Currently centered in the prolific Thelon and Angikuni Basins of Nunavut, the company is also actively evaluating additional project acquisitions in the Athabasca Basin to expand its portfolio.
The company is led by a veteran management team with nearly 30 years of experience in mineral development. CEO Michael Collins has a significant track record of building and exiting public companies, including the co-founding of Bluerock Resources, a conventional uranium producer during the 2000-2008 cycle. This expertise is paired with a focused business model that leverages modern geophysical targeting to accelerate exploration timelines and reduce costs, ensuring the company can deliver results quickly in a bullish uranium market.
Company Highlights
- Strategic Location in a Premier Uranium District: The flagship Yath Project is located in Nunavut’s Thelon Basin, contiguous to ATHA Energy’s Angilak Project, which hosts the high-grade Lac 50 deposit.
- High-Grade Discovery Potential: Historical surface sampling at the Yath Project has yielded exceptional uranium grades, including boulders testing at 9.81 percent, 3.95 percent, and 2.14 percent U3O8.
- Expert Management with Exit Experience: Led by CEO Michael Collins, the team has decades of experience in mineral exploration and a history of co-founding companies that were later acquired, such as Prime Mining and Nuclear Fuels.
- Low-Cost, Rapid Exploration Strategy: By leveraging modern geophysics and extensive historical data, the company aims for a "short road to discovery," de-risking projects quickly to maximize shareholder value.
- Bullish Market Fundamentals: Generation Uranium is well-positioned to meet the growing global demand for carbon-free nuclear power, supported by a projected supply deficit and increased interest from major tech companies seeking clean energy.
Key Project
Yath Project - Nunavut, Canada
The Yath Project is Generation Uranium’s flagship project. This 100 percent owned property covers about 120 square kilometers within the underexplored Thelon Basin in Nunavut, Canada. The project is located where the Yathkyed and Angikuni sub-basins meet, which is a region known globally for high-grade uranium potential. It sits directly along the same trend as the Angilak Project owned by ATHA Energy (TSXV:SASK, OTCQB:SASFK, FWB:XSU.F), which contains the Lac 50 deposit, one of the highest-grade uranium resources found outside of the Athabasca Basin with a historical mineral resource estimate of 43.3M lbs at an average grade of 0.69 percent U3O8.
The Yath Project is contiguous to the Lac 50 trend and is crossed by several regional faults and basin boundaries. Past exploration work has already identified high priority targets, while surface sampling in the area has produced uranium grades from boulders, with some testing at 9.81 percent, 3.95 percent, and 2.14 percent U3O8.
The company has commenced its initial field program at the site, set to define and rank drill targets. Historic showings will be combined with new anomalies from the MMT geophysics survey, preparing the project for an anticipated drill permit.
Management Team
Michael Collins - CEO & Director
Michael Collins is a professional geoscientist with nearly 30 years of experience in mineral exploration. He has co-founded several public companies, including Exploits Discovery, Prime Mining (acquired in 2025), and Nuclear Fuels (merged with Premier American Uranium in 2025). He is also currently a director of First Atlantic Nickel.
Christoph Bruening - Director
Christoph Bruening is the founder and managing partner of Value Relations GmbH, a full-service investor relations and public relations agency in Frankfurt with over 25 years of excellence, focusing on mining, exploration, biotech and health care. In addition, he has listed over 600 companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is a speaker and author of several publications, including on rare earths and uranium.
Dallas Miller - Director
Dallas Miller has been working within the international mining industry for over 15 years, working with BHP and Santos Ltd. He has experience on the ground from an operational standpoint, as well as being an integral part of raising millions of dollars in capital funding for both private and public companies in recent years.
Roger Leschuk - VP Corporate Development
Roger Leschuk has been in corporate management for over two decades, with the past 15 years dedicated to corporate development and investor relations. He has experience participating in and assisting with mergers and acquisitions, and was an investment advisor for various services such as stocks, mutual funds and tax-sheltered investments. He is a Chartered Investment Manager and a Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute.
Monty Sutton - CFO
Monty Sutton brings over 35 years of experience in public markets and corporate governance. He previously served as CFO for Nuclear Fuels from its IPO through its acquisition.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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