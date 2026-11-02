Investor Insight Generation Uranium offers investors high-leverage exposure to a potential major discovery in Canada’s underexplored and resource-rich Thelon Basin, led by a management team with a proven track record of securing high-value exits.

Overview Generation Uranium (CSE:GEN, OTCQB:GENR, FRA:W85) is a Canadian exploration company focused on wealth creation through discovery within the uranium sector. The company’s primary strategy is to build a high-caliber exploration team that can rapidly test and drill high-potential targets, de-risking projects for potential takeover by larger producers. Currently centered in the prolific Thelon and Angikuni Basins of Nunavut, the company is also actively evaluating additional project acquisitions in the Athabasca Basin to expand its portfolio. The company is led by a veteran management team with nearly 30 years of experience in mineral development. CEO Michael Collins has a significant track record of building and exiting public companies, including the co-founding of Bluerock Resources, a conventional uranium producer during the 2000-2008 cycle. This expertise is paired with a focused business model that leverages modern geophysical targeting to accelerate exploration timelines and reduce costs, ensuring the company can deliver results quickly in a bullish uranium market.

Company Highlights Strategic Location in a Premier Uranium District: The flagship Yath Project is located in Nunavut’s Thelon Basin, contiguous to ATHA Energy’s Angilak Project, which hosts the high-grade Lac 50 deposit.

The flagship Yath Project is located in Nunavut’s Thelon Basin, contiguous to ATHA Energy’s Angilak Project, which hosts the high-grade Lac 50 deposit. High-Grade Discovery Potential: Historical surface sampling at the Yath Project has yielded exceptional uranium grades, including boulders testing at 9.81 percent, 3.95 percent, and 2.14 percent U3O8.

Historical surface sampling at the Yath Project has yielded exceptional uranium grades, including boulders testing at 9.81 percent, 3.95 percent, and 2.14 percent U3O8. Expert Management with Exit Experience: Led by CEO Michael Collins, the team has decades of experience in mineral exploration and a history of co-founding companies that were later acquired, such as Prime Mining and Nuclear Fuels.

Led by CEO Michael Collins, the team has decades of experience in mineral exploration and a history of co-founding companies that were later acquired, such as Prime Mining and Nuclear Fuels. Low-Cost, Rapid Exploration Strategy: By leveraging modern geophysics and extensive historical data, the company aims for a "short road to discovery," de-risking projects quickly to maximize shareholder value.

By leveraging modern geophysics and extensive historical data, the company aims for a "short road to discovery," de-risking projects quickly to maximize shareholder value. Bullish Market Fundamentals: Generation Uranium is well-positioned to meet the growing global demand for carbon-free nuclear power, supported by a projected supply deficit and increased interest from major tech companies seeking clean energy.

Key Project Yath Project - Nunavut, Canada The Yath Project is Generation Uranium’s flagship project. This 100 percent owned property covers about 120 square kilometers within the underexplored Thelon Basin in Nunavut, Canada. The project is located where the Yathkyed and Angikuni sub-basins meet, which is a region known globally for high-grade uranium potential. It sits directly along the same trend as the Angilak Project owned by ATHA Energy (TSXV:SASK, OTCQB:SASFK, FWB:XSU.F), which contains the Lac 50 deposit, one of the highest-grade uranium resources found outside of the Athabasca Basin with a historical mineral resource estimate of 43.3M lbs at an average grade of 0.69 percent U3O8. The Yath Project is contiguous to the Lac 50 trend and is crossed by several regional faults and basin boundaries. Past exploration work has already identified high priority targets, while surface sampling in the area has produced uranium grades from boulders, with some testing at 9.81 percent, 3.95 percent, and 2.14 percent U3O8. The company has commenced its initial field program at the site, set to define and rank drill targets. Historic showings will be combined with new anomalies from the MMT geophysics survey, preparing the project for an anticipated drill permit.