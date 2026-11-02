Myriad Uranium Closes Los Altares Deal in Argentina

Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 02, 2026 10:38AM PST

The company announced the closing on Monday (November 2), ahead of the deal’s mid-November target.

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Myriad Uranium (CSE:M) now fully owns the Los Altares uranium project in Argentina, closing the cash-and-share deal with Green Shift Commodities previously announced last month.

The purchase gives Myriad a 55,000-hectare land package in Chubut province’s Cerro Solo uranium district.

Myriad acquired all outstanding shares of Buenavida Metales S.A., the Argentine company that holds the project’s mineral claims. It paid Green Shift US$300,000 in cash and issued 1,571,268 shares at a deemed price of $0.4455 each, for total share consideration of $700,000. The shares carry a four-month hold period that expires on March 1, 2027.

Myriad also granted Green Shift a 2 percent net smelter return royalty on Los Altares, half of which Myriad can repurchase for US$1 million.

“The closing of the acquisition of a 100 percent interest in Los Altares continues Myriad’s strategy of acquiring projects with significant historic work in known uranium districts and with low up-front and ongoing costs and strong leverage to the uranium price,” CEO Thomas Lamb said.

The project lies on strike with Cerro Solo, which Lamb described as one of Argentina’s largest uranium deposits, and near the historical Los Adobes mine.

Its 23 properties span two districts and flank the National Atomic Energy Commission’s (CNEA) Cerro Solo deposit to the east and west.

As of the October deal announcement, the package included four granted mining concessions with approved environmental impact assessments (EIAs), while seven other properties with approved EIAs were advancing through title registration.

Lamb said the depth of the prospective sandstone horizon gives Myriad a strong exploration rationale to test for in-situ recovery potential, adding that the deal also gives the company a strategic entry into the Argentine market.

Los Altares joins Myriad’s 100 percent-owned Copper Mountain uranium project in Wyoming, which it consolidated in August by acquiring Rush Rare Metals, and its Breccia Pipe project in Arizona.

The company also holds a 10 percent free carried interest in the Red Basin uranium project, which 8VC- and Overmatch-backed Subatomic Industries recently bought in May.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.

When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

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Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.

When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

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