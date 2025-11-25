WA1 Resources’ Luni Niobium Asset Gains Major Project Status

Minister for Industry and Innovation Tim Ayres said that Luni’s Major Project Status is valid for an initial three-year period.

Niobium periodic symbol.
JLStock / Shutterstock

WA1 Resources (ASX:WA1) said that the Australian government has granted its flagship Luni niobium project Major Project Status.

The company added that this designation highlights Luni’s national significance and its potential to strengthen Australia’s economy. The status also provides case management and coordinated access to the Federal Government through the Department of Industry, Science and Resources’ Major Projects Facilitation Agency.

The Minister for Industry and Innovation reportedly granted the status to Luni for an initial period of three years.

“The scale and grade of Luni make it the most important niobium discovery globally in the past 70 years and deserving of its place as a project of national significance,” commented WA Resources Managing Director Paul Savich.

Luni was labeled “the most significant niobium discovery in more than 70 years” in 2024, following its July 1, 2024, inferred resource update of 200 million tonnes at 1.0 percent niobium pentoxide.

The project was discovered in November 2022 during WA1 Resources’ first drill program in West Arunta.

“Since the initial MRE, 46 percent of Luni’s contained niobium has been upgraded to Indicated classification from within the two key high-grade zones (eastern and western), providing a strong basis for development studies and potential future operating flexibility,” WA Resource wrote on its website.

On November 17, the company also published assay results from infill drilling at Luni, which included 67.3 metres at 5.4 percent niobium pentoxide.

“Activities at Luni have expanded and diversified, including the construction of further pre-development siteworks to support detailed studies, which are set to culminate in the delivery of important project milestones in 2026,” Savich said in the results announcement.

The company said it is expecting to update Luni’s mineral resource estimate in 2026.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
ASX:WA1
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News

Outlook Reports world

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.