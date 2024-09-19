- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
WA1, Tjamu Tjamu Sign Negotiation Protocol for West Arunta Project
The agreement comes as the parties look to negotiate on infrastructure requirements for WA1's West Arunta project, which hosts the Luni niobium deposit.
WA1 Resources (ASX:WA1,OTC Pink:WAORF) said on Tuesday (September 17) that it has signed a negotiation protocol with Tjamu Tjamu (Aboriginal Corporation) RNTBC for its West Arunta project in Western Australia.
Tjamu Tjamu is the native title representative body for the Kiwirrkurra People.
The two parties entered the negotiation protocol for the sake of ensuring that the rights of both WA1 and Tjamu Tjamu are protected, especially concerning infrastructure construction in the project area.
“It’s good to have these rules for talking, we want to make sure this project happens the right way and everyone has a good chance to share the benefits of the project,” said Bobby West, director of Tjamu Tjamu.
He added that the Kiwirrkurra People have a good relationship with WA1, which has worked near them for some time.
Tom Lyons, executive director of WA1, also spoke positively about the negotiation protocol.
“After a decade of working cooperatively with the Kiwirrkurra common law holders we are pleased to have them formally involved in the development of Luni,” he said, noting that WA1 wants to create a good experience for the community.
The Luni niobium deposit is located at West Arunta, which itself is about 490 kilometres south of Halls Creek.
Lyons also shared that the negotiation protocol is essential to obtaining the requisite licencing and approvals for proposed project infrastructure, including an access road connecting Luni to the mid-state highway. Following heritage, environmental and engineering assessments, a miscellaneous licence application for the access road has been placed.
“Signed protocols are now in place to provide a pathway for consultation with the two key native title holders relating to the proposed development of the project,” WA1 said in its announcement. “We are committed to creating positive and long-lasting benefits for the communities where we operate, and this will be reflected in the spirit of our negotiations.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights
