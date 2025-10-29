Investor Insight
Apex Resources Inc. is a North American minerals explorer, advancing high-value critical mineral tungsten and lithium projects in Canada and the United States. With drilling underway at its Jersey-Emerald property in British Columbia and drill permitting in progress for its Lithium Creek brine project in Nevada, Apex offers investors exposure to multiple catalysts within the clean-energy and critical-minerals sectors.
Overview
Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV:APX,OTC:SLMLF) is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company advancing a balanced portfolio of North American assets combining near-term tungsten-gold opportunities in British Columbia, Canada, with district-scale lithium potential in Nevada, USA.
The company’s flagship Lithium Creek project in Churchill County, Nevada, is a newly defined lithium-brine discovery opportunity. Recent geophysical and gravity surveys confirmed extensive low-resistivity zones and complex basin geometries – typical signatures of major lithium-bearing brine systems – yielding multiple shallow and deep drill targets. Located just 70 km east of Reno and 30 minutes from Tesla’s Gigafactory, Lithium Creek benefits from exceptional infrastructure within the US battery-manufacturing corridor.
While Lithium Creek remains Apex’s flagship, the company’s current exploration emphasis is in southeastern British Columbia in Canada, where it controls the historic Jersey-Emerald and Ore Hill mines. These holdings form a district-scale polymetallic system making Apex one of the most diversified explorers in Canada’s critical minerals space.
Drilling at the Jersey-Emerald project
The company’s near-term news flow will be driven by drilling at Jersey-Emerald through 2025 while it advances US permits for Lithium Creek.
Company Highlights
- Critical-minerals focus: Apex’s portfolio is anchored by lithium, tungsten and zinc, all designated as critical by Canada and the US.
- Precious-Metals (Gold&Silver) are important by-products at Jersey-Emerald
- Diversified exploration pipeline: Active drill program at Jersey-Emerald (tungsten-gold-zinc) while preparing to drill Lithium Creek in Nevada.
- Large-scale opportunity: Apex controls contiguous and nearby claim blocks around Salmo, BC, including Jersey-Emerald and Ore Hill, forming a multi-deposit critical- and precious-metal exploration district spanning more than 17,500 hectares with several historic mines, hosting Tungsten, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Gallium, Germanium, Indium, Bismuth, Tellurium and Molybdenum.
- Strong early results in USA: Lithium Creek brine samples up to 393 mg/L lithium, with geophysics outlining multiple deep-basin anomalies.
- Historic infrastructure advantage in Canada: More than $100 million in existing underground workings at Jersey-Emerald; year-round road, rail and power access to both BC projects.
- Tier-1 jurisdictions: Stable, mining-friendly locations in British Columbia and Nevada with clear permitting frameworks.
- Experienced leadership: Proven technical and capital-markets expertise led by CEO Ron Lang and a board made up of seasoned exploration and mining professionals.
Key Projects
Lithium Creek Project
The Lithium Creek project is a newly identified lithium-brine discovery opportunity in Nevada’s Fernley-Carson Sink basin complex. Covering over 8,200 acres, the project lies 70 km east of Reno and 30 minutes from the Tesla Gigafactory within the heart of America’s lithium-battery corridor.
Lithium Creek prospect area
Project Highlights
- District-scale scope: ~8,240 acres of claims across the Fernley and Carson Sinks, a structurally closed basin system with strong lithium-brine potential.
- High lithium values: Surface and shallow brine samples up to 393 mg/L lithium, far above regional cut-off grades.
- Strong geophysics: HSAMT and gravity surveys identified multiple low-resistivity zones and deep basin geometry indicative of large brine reservoirs.
- Green-energy focus: Designed for direct lithium extraction using local geothermal and solar power to minimize water use and carbon footprint.
- Permitting phase: Drill-target selection and US BLM permitting underway to enable Phase 1 drilling in 2026.
Jersey-Emerald Project
The Jersey-Emerald project is Apex’s primary Canadian project and a significant past-producing mine complex hosting tungsten, zinc, lead, gold and molybdenum. Located 10 km southeast of Salmo, BC, the project includes the former Emerald tungsten and Jersey lead-zinc mines, which were historically among Canada’s largest producers of these metals. Apex is now leveraging modern exploration and geophysics to expand critical-mineral zones and identify new targets across the 17,500-hectare property.
Jersey-Emeral mine site circa 1969
Project Highlights
- Proven past production: Over 1.6 million tons (Mt) of tungsten ore and 8 Mt of zinc-lead ore mined between 1942 and 1973.
- Established resource base: 2021 NI 43-101 estimate of 1.47 Mt indicated and 5.13 Mt inferred grading up to 0.25 percent tungsten trioxide (WO₃) and 0.03 percent molybdenum, with associated gold values.
- Active drilling: 2025 diamond-drill program (7 holes / 955 m) targeting critical metal expansion and high-grade gold zone (24.98 g/t gold over 10.2 m in historic hole E1411).
- Brownfield advantage: >$100 million of historic underground infrastructure and direct access via paved highways, powerlines and rail.
- Regional integration: Forms the core of Apex’s Salmo district portfolio with nearby Ore Hill and other contiguous claims providing district-scale potential.
Management Team
Ron Lang – CEO, President and Director
Ron Lang has a long history of working in the exploration and mining industry, following in the footsteps of his father, Frank A. Lang of Hemlo Gold Mine fame. He served as the president and CEO of Cream Minerals, overseeing exploration in Canada, Mexico and Africa. He also served as a board member to several junior exploration companies. Lang is skilled in negotiation, business planning, operations management, venture capital markets and business development.
Dennis Cojuco – CFO
Dennis Cojuco is a graduate of the University of British Columbia (BSc. Chemistry and Diploma in Accounting) and is a chartered accountant in British Columbia. Cojuco articled with PricewaterhouseCoopers and worked primarily in the firm’s mining practice where he assisted clients in public financings, mergers and acquisitions, public company reporting and various other areas. He has over 15 years experience in the mining industry working with junior and major mining companies (including Teck and NexGen Energy), and is currently the CFO and corporate secretary of Rokmaster Resources.
Adam Pankratz – Director
Adam Pankratz is a professor of Business Economics and Strategy at the University of British Columbia - Sauder School of Business, and a director of Rokmaster Resources. He brings diverse experience and expertise, including seven years in financial services management and leading a federal election campaign.
Brett Kagetsu – Director
Brett Kagetsu is a senior corporate finance and securities lawyer. With majority of his clients being Canadian-reporting issuers in the mining sector, he completed the Canadian Securities Course in 2000 and has served as an instructor for the TSXV’s Rules and Tools corporate governance workshop for over 15 years. Kagetsu holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of British Columbia, and is a director of TSXV-listed Abasca Resources.
William Feyerabend – Senior Advisor
William Feyerabend is a certified professional geologist with extensive experience in generating, exploring and developing lithium brine projects in Nevada, California, Utah and Argentina. He has authored more than 45 technical reports for properties across six countries on four continents, including claim blocks in Nevada’s lithium development epicenter, the Clayton and Fish Lake Valleys. His expertise in lithium exploration began in 2015, with a specific focus on Esmeralda County, Nevada, especially Clayton Valley.
John Mirko – Special Advisor
John Mirko has more than 40 years experience in the mining industry, past President and Founder of Canam Alpine Ventures Ltd. (recently sold to Vizsla Resources (TSXV:VZLA), past President and Founder of Canam Mining and currently president of Rokmaster Resources Corporation. From 1986 to 2010 was the founder, president-CEO and Director of 4 public mining-exploration companies and a founder and Director of 3 others. Have been self employed in the sector since 1972 as a prospector, contractor and consultant involved in exploration, development and mine construction of various projects in 12 counties, and commercial production of mineral concentrates and metal products from 5 of the projects. In 2008 was a recipient of the "E. A. Scholtz Medal for Excellence in Mine Development" from the Association for Mineral Exploration of British Columbia, and in 2009, the Mining Association of British Columbia's "Mining and Sustainability Award" for the MAX Mine. Currently a member in good standing of the Society of Economic Geologists, Inc., the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, and the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.