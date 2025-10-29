Apex Resources Inc. is a North American minerals explorer, advancing high-value critical mineral tungsten and lithium projects in Canada and the United States. With drilling underway at its Jersey-Emerald property in British Columbia and drill permitting in progress for its Lithium Creek brine project in Nevada, Apex offers investors exposure to multiple catalysts within the clean-energy and critical-minerals sectors.

While Lithium Creek remains Apex’s flagship, the company’s current exploration emphasis is in southeastern British Columbia in Canada, where it controls the historic Jersey-Emerald and Ore Hill mines. These holdings form a district-scale polymetallic system making Apex one of the most diversified explorers in Canada’s critical minerals space.

The company’s flagship Lithium Creek project in Churchill County, Nevada, is a newly defined lithium-brine discovery opportunity. Recent geophysical and gravity surveys confirmed extensive low-resistivity zones and complex basin geometries – typical signatures of major lithium-bearing brine systems – yielding multiple shallow and deep drill targets. Located just 70 km east of Reno and 30 minutes from Tesla’s Gigafactory, Lithium Creek benefits from exceptional infrastructure within the US battery-manufacturing corridor.

The Jersey-Emerald project is Apex’s primary Canadian project and a significant past-producing mine complex hosting tungsten, zinc, lead, gold and molybdenum. Located 10 km southeast of Salmo, BC, the project includes the former Emerald tungsten and Jersey lead-zinc mines, which were historically among Canada’s largest producers of these metals. Apex is now leveraging modern exploration and geophysics to expand critical-mineral zones and identify new targets across the 17,500-hectare property.

Management Team

Ron Lang – CEO, President and Director

Ron Lang has a long history of working in the exploration and mining industry, following in the footsteps of his father, Frank A. Lang of Hemlo Gold Mine fame. He served as the president and CEO of Cream Minerals, overseeing exploration in Canada, Mexico and Africa. He also served as a board member to several junior exploration companies. Lang is skilled in negotiation, business planning, operations management, venture capital markets and business development.

Dennis Cojuco – CFO

Dennis Cojuco is a graduate of the University of British Columbia (BSc. Chemistry and Diploma in Accounting) and is a chartered accountant in British Columbia. Cojuco articled with PricewaterhouseCoopers and worked primarily in the firm’s mining practice where he assisted clients in public financings, mergers and acquisitions, public company reporting and various other areas. He has over 15 years experience in the mining industry working with junior and major mining companies (including Teck and NexGen Energy), and is currently the CFO and corporate secretary of Rokmaster Resources.

Adam Pankratz – Director

Adam Pankratz is a professor of Business Economics and Strategy at the University of British Columbia - Sauder School of Business, and a director of Rokmaster Resources. He brings diverse experience and expertise, including seven years in financial services management and leading a federal election campaign.

Brett Kagetsu – Director

Brett Kagetsu is a senior corporate finance and securities lawyer. With majority of his clients being Canadian-reporting issuers in the mining sector, he completed the Canadian Securities Course in 2000 and has served as an instructor for the TSXV’s Rules and Tools corporate governance workshop for over 15 years. Kagetsu holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of British Columbia, and is a director of TSXV-listed Abasca Resources.

William Feyerabend – Senior Advisor

William Feyerabend is a certified professional geologist with extensive experience in generating, exploring and developing lithium brine projects in Nevada, California, Utah and Argentina. He has authored more than 45 technical reports for properties across six countries on four continents, including claim blocks in Nevada’s lithium development epicenter, the Clayton and Fish Lake Valleys. His expertise in lithium exploration began in 2015, with a specific focus on Esmeralda County, Nevada, especially Clayton Valley.

John Mirko – Special Advisor

John Mirko has more than 40 years experience in the mining industry, past President and Founder of Canam Alpine Ventures Ltd. (recently sold to Vizsla Resources (TSXV:VZLA), past President and Founder of Canam Mining and currently president of Rokmaster Resources Corporation. From 1986 to 2010 was the founder, president-CEO and Director of 4 public mining-exploration companies and a founder and Director of 3 others. Have been self employed in the sector since 1972 as a prospector, contractor and consultant involved in exploration, development and mine construction of various projects in 12 counties, and commercial production of mineral concentrates and metal products from 5 of the projects. In 2008 was a recipient of the "E. A. Scholtz Medal for Excellence in Mine Development" from the Association for Mineral Exploration of British Columbia, and in 2009, the Mining Association of British Columbia's "Mining and Sustainability Award" for the MAX Mine. Currently a member in good standing of the Society of Economic Geologists, Inc., the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, and the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.