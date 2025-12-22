Lundin to Sell Eagle Nickel-Copper Mine and Humboldt Mill to Talon Metals
The transaction will consolidate Lundin Mining's US nickel-copper assets under a single operator, while allowing it to focus on its larger-scale copper operations in Brazil and Chile.
Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN,OTC Pink:LUNMF) has agreed to sell its Eagle mine and Humboldt mill in Michigan to Talon Metals (TSX:TLO,OTCID:TLOFF), pivoting its US-based operations to focus on domestic supply.
The transaction will see Lundin Mining receive 275.2 million Talon shares, representing 18.4 percent of Talon’s outstanding equity, with a total implied value of approximately US$83.7 million based on recent trading prices.
Following the deal, Lundin Mining’s stake in Talon will rise to 19.99 percent.
The Eagle mine, acquired by Lundin Mining in 2013, has produced more than 194,000 metric tons of nickel and 185,000 metric tons of copper. It had generated over US$3.2 billion in revenue as of the third quarter of 2025.
The strategic rationale for the deal centers on consolidating US nickel-copper assets under a single operator, while allowing Lundin Mining to concentrate on its larger-scale copper operations in Brazil and Chile.
Talon will operate the Eagle mine and Humboldt mill while adding new exploration opportunities, including the Tamarack project and its newly discovered Vault zone. Discovered through recent drilling, Vault features 47.33 meters of 11.01 percent nickel and 11.4 percent copper, as well as platinum-group metals.
“The combination of Talon and Eagle will create a pure-play US nickel company anchored by the Eagle mine, the only primary nickel mine currently operating in the United States,” said Lundin Mining President and CEO Jack Lundin.
“This transaction unlocks meaningful synergies, including the opportunity to leverage the Humboldt Mill as a shared, centralized processing facility," the executive added.
Darby Stacey, who has managed Eagle mine operations since commissioning, will assume the role of CEO and director of Talon. Lundin Mining will nominate Jack Lundin and Juan Andrés Morel to Talon’s reconstituted 10 member board.
The deal also includes arrangements such as a production payment agreement for non-Eagle ore processed at the Humboldt mill, transitional services provided by Lundin Mining and investor rights protections.
The transaction is expected to close in early January 2026, pending approval from the TSX and customary closing conditions. Talon will continue to trade on the TSX under the symbol TLO.
