Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

SAGA Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration Program by Rio Tinto on the Optioned Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Company Update

Restart of Mount Boppy Gold Mine - Execution Update

American Rare Earths Forges a New Path to Accelerate Development of Key Wyoming Asset

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Gold Investing

Liberty Gold Drilling 20,000 Meters at Black Pine After Expanding Exploration Area by 51 Percent

After expanding the exploration area at the Black Pine gold project by 51 percent, Liberty Gold is completing a 20,000 meter drill program.

Gold nuggets in front of stock chart.
Phawat / Shutterstock

Explorer and developer Liberty Gold (TSX:LGD,OTCQX:LGDTF) updated investors on progress at its Idaho-based Black Pine gold project as part of its Q2 financial and operating results, released on Monday (August 12).

In June, the company initiated a 20,000 meter reverse-circulation drill program aimed at expanding Black Pine's resource base and unlocking new areas of gold oxide mineralization. It is targeting seven new high-priority areas.

At the time, Pete Shabestari, Liberty's vice president of exploration, said the company is confident in its strategy.

"We have been eagerly awaiting access to these targets and are excited to be once again drilling for new discovery and resource growth at Black Pine," he commented in a July 17 press release.

Liberty gained the ability to approach the targets after the US Forest Service expanded the permitted exploration area at Black Pine by 51 percent, bringing it to a total of 37.3 square kilometers. The company said the expansion also makes it easier to access a number of lower-elevation areas, opening them up for unrestricted drilling year round.

During Q2 the firm also expanded its land holdings in the project area, staking 46 unpatented mining claims covering 3.3 square kilometers. These claims, located in the southwest of Black Pine, are contiguous with the existing site, and according to Liberty are believed to contain prospective host rock carbonate sequences.

The company closed a non-brokered private placement in the second quarter as well, raising a total of C$12.5 million. This financing round involved the issuance of 35.7 million units at C$0.35 each. Each unit consisted of one common share and a half-warrant, allowing holders to purchase additional shares at C$0.45 within two years.

Liberty also finalized a definitive agreement to sell its interest in the TV Tower project in Turkey for US$11.5 million.

The company's 73.7 percent share of the proceeds will be paid in three stages, with an initial US$3.7 million received at closing, followed by additional payments over the next two years.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
TSX:LGD
gold stocksgold investingtsx stocksgold explorationGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.