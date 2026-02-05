Angkor Resources Celebrates Indigenous Community Land Titles and Advances Social Programs, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (February 5, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") is pleased to announce that nine Indigenous community land titles have been formally granted to Indigenous communities in Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia, following a three-year recognition process. Angkor has supported Indigenous community rights since first establishing operations in the province, which is home to approximately 45% of Cambodia's Indigenous population.
The Company's Andong Meas mineral exploration license is situated within the traditional land of these Indigenous communities. Angkor recognizes the importance of these land titles and is committed to working collaboratively with the communities on whose land the Company operates. The formal recognition of these land titles is a significant milestone for the Indigenous peoples of Ratanakiri and reinforces Angkor's long-standing commitment to respectful and cooperative engagement with local communities.
Figure 1: Community delegates from Tang Se Village receive their Indigenous Land Titles after working for over 5 years through a challenging procedure.
Delayne Weeks, CEO, commented "We are very pleased that these nine community land titles have been formally recognized. Angkor has supported Indigenous community rights since setting foot in the province, and this achievement reflects years of collaborative effort between Angkor and the communities. Our Andong Meas license sits within these traditional lands, and we are committed to working alongside these communities as partners, ensuring mutual respect and shared benefit as we advance our exploration activities."
SOCIAL PROGRAMS AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT
In addition to its support for Indigenous land rights, Angkor continues to advance a range of social programs across its areas of operation in Cambodia. The Company works closely with local authorities, who are present at all sessions, and sponsors community training initiatives aimed at improving safety, health, and education outcomes for Cambodian families.
The Company's current social programs, stretching across the oil territory of Block VIII and the two mineral license areas include:
English Language Training: Angkor provides English language training for children in the communities surrounding its operations, giving young Cambodians valuable language skills to support future education and employment opportunities.
Water Filters and Latrines: The Company is now implementing the installation of water filtration systems and latrines in communities across the Block VIII oil and gas license area, improving access to clean water and sanitation for families in rural Cambodia.
Moto Vehicle Safety Training: Angkor sponsors moto vehicle safety training sessions focused on proper operation of motorcycles, which are the primary mode of transportation in rural Cambodia. Motorcycle-related injuries and fatalities, particularly among children, remain a serious concern in the region, and these sessions are designed to reduce harm and save lives.
Financial Fraud Awareness: The Company sponsors training sessions of financial scam awareness, educating community members on how to identify and avoid fraud through mobile phones and messaging platforms such as Telegram. These sessions help protect vulnerable populations from increasingly common digital financial scams.
FIGURE 2 safety training for Moto operation and anti-fraud education is sponsored and delivered across provinces in the oil and mineral provinces where Angkor and EnerCam operate.
Angkor has reached over 1,500 students through its sponsored training sessions to date. All sessions are conducted in partnership with local authorities, who attend and participate in the delivery of program content to their communities.
Weeks added, "Our commitment to social responsibility is a core part of who we are as a company. Working with Indigenous communities, local authorities, and families across Cambodia is not separate from our resource exploration activities – it is fundamental to how we operate. We believe that building trust and creating value for communities creates a stronger foundation for everything we do."
ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Cambodia.
The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold. Both licenses are in their first two-year renewal term.
Its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometres in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The company then removed all parks and protected areas and added 220 square kilometres, making the license area just over 4095 square kilometres. EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as an oil and gas producing Nation. Having completed seismic in 2025, the Company looks to identify drill targets and advance to drilling Cambodia's first onshore oil & gas exploratory wells shortly thereafter.
CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO
Email:- info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com
Telephone: +1 (780) 568-3801
Please follow @AngkorResources on , , , Instagram and .
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of new leadership expertise, and the Company's plans to develop its resources and create shareholder value.
In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will successfully advance the development of its resources and that such efforts will result in creating shareholder value.
These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company will not advance the development of its resources and that the Company will not create shareholder value.
