Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation Signed and Changes to Board of Directors

Element79 Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Sale of JWD Iron Ore Mining Rights

RAD Increases Ownership in Radiopharm Ventures to 75%

Bold Ventures Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Anax Metals Limited

ANX:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Esports

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Silver Investing

Kuya Kicks Off Drill Program at Silver Kings Project in Ontario

Silver bars and coins.
MIKE MANIATIS / Shutterstock

Kuya Silver (CSE:KUYA,OTCQB:KUYAF) has started the first phase of a 2024 drilling program at its Silver Kings project, located in a historic silver-mining district in Cobalt, Northern Ontario.

"It's great to have a drill back on site again at the Silver Kings Project, especially given the accomplishments that Kuya Silver made here in 2023,” said David Lewis, vice president of exploration.

“We've updated and refined our technical skillset and I'm looking forward to testing and expanding our discoveries in this world-class historic mining district," he added in a Monday (August 27) release.

The company plans to test for high-grade silver-cobalt mineralization at depth at Silver Kings. The project covers 16,000 hectares, and Kuya is looking to complete 10,000 meters of drilling across multiple phases.

Initial drilling will focus on three key targets: Frontier NW, Campbell-Crawford and Airgiod.

According to Kuya, these areas were chosen based on prior exploration results, including trenching and drilling conducted in 2023, which revealed significant mineralization in these zones.

The Frontier NW target is situated 350 meters northwest of the past-producing Frontier mine, which yielded 7 million ounces of silver and 1.7 million pounds of cobalt. The area is hosted by the 400 meter long Hammerstrom fault.

Previous drilling in 2018 intersected anomalous to mid-grade silver-cobalt mineralization, and further exploration in 2023 uncovered three fault-hosted veins holding silver, cobalt and nickel.

In addition to the Frontier NW target, drilling will focus on the Campbell-Crawford and Airgiod targets. Historically, both areas were separate mining claims, but are now part of a continuous property under Kuya's control.

At least six mineralized veins have been identified and traced at depth after Kuya's discovery of bonanza-grade silver in the area in 2023. The current program will focus on interpreting high-grade mineralized shoots at Campbell-Crawford, and on following up on surface veins, fault zones and historic project mineralization at Airgiod.

Aside from Silver Kings, Kuya holds the Bethania silver mine in Peru, where it started production in May. The company is pursuing what it calls a dual-track strategy as it progresses both assets.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
CSE:KUYA
silver stockssilver investingcse stockssilver explorationSilver Investing
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.