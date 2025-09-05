Locksley Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company with a primary focus on identifying, exploring, and developing copper and gold deposits in New South Wales, Australia. Its Tottenham Project is a prospective for gold and copper.
INN Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by Locksley Resources ( ASX:LKY ). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Locksley Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Locksley Resources is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. In exchange for publishing services rendered by INN on behalf of Locksley Resources named herein, including the promotion by INN of Locksley Resources in any content on the INN website, the INN receives from Locksley Resources annual cash compensation of typically up to two hundred and fifty thousand dollars. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Locksley Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.