Kiribati Explores Deep-Sea Mining Deal with China Amid Global Regulatory Talks
Kiribati is in talks with China over deep-sea mining opportunities following the termination of its deal with the Metals Company late last year.
Kiribati is reportedly in discussions with China to explore deep-sea mining opportunities, signaling a potential shift in its approach to tapping into its vast offshore mineral resources.
The Pacific island nation holds the exploration rights to a 75,000 square kilometer area in the Pacific Ocean, a region believed to contain valuable deposits of cobalt, nickel, and copper — key materials for the global battery industry.
The talks between Kiribati and Chinese officials come after the collapse of a previous agreement with the Metals Company (TMC) (NASDAQ:TMC), a Canada-based deep-sea mining outfit.
TMC confirmed that the contract was terminated "mutually" at the end of 2024, stating that Kiribati's mining rights were "less commercially favourable than (its) other projects" with Nauru and Tonga.
In a Monday (March 17) statement, the Kiribati government described discussions with Chinese Ambassador Zhou Limin as "an exciting opportunity" to explore ways to potentially collaborate on exploring Kiribati's deep-ocean resources.
A fisheries official confirmed the government is seeking new foreign partners to advance its deep-sea mining ambitions.
Kiribati's engagement with China aligns with Beijing's broader push to secure access to critical minerals in the Pacific.
In February, China struck a five year deal with the Cook Islands to cooperate on seabed exploration, although the agreement does not include any mining or exploration licenses.
For its part, Kiribati has taken steps to deepen its ties with China in recent years, severing diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 2019. Since then, Chinese companies have gained rights to exploit Kiribati's profitable fisheries, and Chinese police personnel have visited Tarawa, the country's capital, to train local security forces.
Opposition leader Tessie Lambourne has expressed concerns about China's growing influence on Kiribati, stating, "I always say that our government is bending over backwards to please China."
While Kiribati and other Pacific island nations, such as Nauru, view deep-sea mining as a potential economic boon, opposition remains strong among some regional neighbors.
Palau, Fiji and Samoa have called for a moratorium on the industry, citing significant environmental concerns.
Global regulatory talks underway on deep-sea mining
Companies looking to exploit the seabed are targeting polymetallic nodules — rock-like formations rich in manganese, cobalt, copper and nickel. However, scientists warn that large-scale mining could have irreversible consequences for marine ecosystems, potentially disrupting poorly understood habitats.
The future of deep-sea mining is currently under debate at the International Seabed Authority (ISA), a United Nations-affiliated body responsible for regulating seabed resources beyond national jurisdictions.
The Council of the ISA convened on Monday in Kingston, Jamaica, for two weeks of intensive negotiations aimed at finalizing regulations that would govern seabed mineral exploitation.
One key agenda item involves determining regulatory scenarios in case a country submits an application for seabed exploitation before formal rules are established. Delegations from Nauru and Chile were given additional time to agree on this issue, with discussions scheduled for March 28.
The Council of the ISA is also reviewing a revised draft of the exploitation regulations, focusing on environmental standards and benefit-sharing mechanisms.
A high-level discussion on the draft standards and guidelines is set for March 27. It will help determine which documents are ready for finalization, and which require further updates from the Legal and Technical Commission.
