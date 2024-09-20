Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lithium Investing

Rhyolite Ridge Project Advances After Ioneer Receives Final Environmental Impact Statement

According to Ioneer, Rhyolite Ridge is the first lithium project to reach this advanced stage of the environmental permitting review process.

Lithium-ion batteries.
Immersion Imagery / Shutterstock

Ioneer (ASX:INR,NASDAQ:IONR) has take a step forward at its Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project with the release of a final environmental impact statement from the US Bureau of Land Management.

In a Friday (September 20) press release, the company said Nevada-based Rhyolite Ridge is the first lithium project to reach this stage of the environmental permitting review process under the Biden administration.

According to Ioneer, the asset will increase the nation’s lithium supply by four times, reducing reliance on foreign sources, and will create hundreds of jobs with good compensation in the state's Esmeralda County.

“Since Ioneer’s work at Rhyolite Ridge began in 2016, we have listened to members of the community and adapted our plans to maximize the project’s many economic benefits while minimizing indirect impacts to the community and environment,” said Managing Director Bernard Rowe. He added that this collaboration has strengthened the project.

Ioneer notes on its website that Rhyolite Ridge is among two advanced lithium projects in the US, and is expected to be a low-cost site. Its mine life is estimated at 26 years, during which time it's seen powering 50 million electric vehicles.

Materials won't be shipped to a separate processing facility, which Ioneer says will make for more efficient output.

“We look forward to the conclusion of the 30-day statutory waiting period and timely issuance of the Record of Decision to advance Rhyolite Ridge into construction,” added Executive Chairman James Calaway. “We are eager to get to work in contributing to the domestic supply of critical materials essential for the transition to a clean energy future.”

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

ASX:INR
lithium investinglithium stockslithium developmentasx stocksLithium Investing
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights

