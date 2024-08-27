IMARC 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation Signed and Changes to Board of Directors

Sale of JWD Iron Ore Mining Rights

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Anax Metals Limited

ANX:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Golden Mile Resources

G88:AU

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Resource Investing News

IMARC 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know

The International Mining and Resources Conference, known as IMARC, returns this year from October 29 to 31 in Sydney, Australia.

People attending IMARC.
Image courtesy of IMARC.

Australia’s largest mining event, the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), is back in 2024 for another series of technical talks, panel discussions and keynote presentations from industry leaders.

Now in its 11th year, the conference is happening from October 29 to 31, and will take place at ICC Sydney. This edition will focus on the mining sector’s net-zero goals and the efforts companies are making to achieve them.

Mining industry veterans and newcomers are welcome. As in previous years, participants will get the chance to meet and mingle, brainstorm and share knowledge with potential collaborators throughout the conference.

IMARC programming to focus on net-zero theme

Nine concurrent conferences are happening at IMARC this year, with over 370 technical talks, panel discussions and strategic keynote presentations scheduled to take place at the three day event.

Over 9,000 attendees from more than 120 countries are expected to attend, with almost half being C-level and executives. More than 500 companies will be exhibiting on the conference’s 20,000 square metre show floor.

In excess of 600 mining leaders and resource experts will be presenting on stage during this year's edition of IMARC, with speakers including Rashpal Singh Bhatti of BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP), Dino Otranto of Fortescue (ASX:FMG,OTCQX:FSUMF) and Bradley Milne of Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF).

Government representatives involved in the global mining sector, such as Madeleine King, Australia’s minister for mining and resources, the Queensland Resources Council’s Janette Hewson and Suina Chahuán Kim, Brazil’s vice minister of mining, will also be participating in discussions at IMARC.

IMARC's theme this year, "Accelerating the Critical and Responsible Pathway to Net Zero," will cover various aspects of the mining value chain. Discussions will be narrowed down into seven more specific themes, namely:

  • Fast-tracking the critical minerals value chain
  • Operationalising the energy transition through innovation and collaboration
  • Responsible mining initiatives that contribute to shared prosperity
  • Leveraging technology and innovation to achieve productivity and operational excellence
  • Accessing capital for project development, innovation and commercialisation
  • Speeding up the project lifecycle to develop the mines of the future quicker
  • Opportunities for global trade and investment

What’s new at IMARC this year?

IMARC is highlighting five additional features that are new this year for attendees.

Among these new features are two conferences — namely the inaugural Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy conference and the AROSE Mining & Space conference. They will respectively revolve around the circular economy’s role, impact and benefits for mining, and the capabilities and collaborations between mining and space.

NextGen programs will be also be available for skills training. These were created to engage young leaders and students, and provide them with a glimpse of the workforce. They are also geared at facilitating career pathways.

As for those who wish to have in-depth discussions, intimate two hour sessions are available at executive briefings. These encourage leaders and policymakers to review matters that are set to influence the industry.

Lastly, a Share and Win program was designed to keep the event exciting. Participants who promote their presence at IMARC using an automated LinkedIn post will automatically be entered to win an iPad Pro at the event.

Register for IMARC now

Don’t miss the chance to attend Australia’s biggest mining conference this year. Online pre-registration is required. Click here to register, and here for the full registration guide, along with pass and sponsorship packages.

Group discounts are also available. The next early bird offer ends on September 13. You can also follow IMARC on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to stay up to date on news surrounding the conference.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Related Articles Around the Web
ASX:BHP
resource investingResource Investing
The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.