Building a Significant Resource in Queensland’s Coal Heartland

- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
June 16, 2025
Yari Minerals Limited (ASX:YAR) is pleased to present the Shareholder Investor Presentation for June 2025.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Yari Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
The Conversation (0)
3m
Two Year Magnetite DSO Offtake Non Binding MoU Signed, Advancing Strategy for Near-Term Production and Early Cashflow
Vanadium Resources Limited (ASX: VR8; DAX: TR3) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Vanadium Resources (Pty) Limited (“VanRes”) has signed an MoU with China Precious Asia Limited (“CPAL”) in relation to a magnetite ore supply agreement from its world-class Steelpoortdrift Vanadium Project (the “Steelpoortdrift” or the “Project”) in South Africa.
HIGHLIGHTS
- A Non Binding agreement has been reached between China Precious Asia Limited (“CPAL”) and VR8’s subsidiary, Vanadium Resources (Pty) Limited (“VanRes”) for the supply of vanadium-rich magnetite Direct Shipping Ore (“DSO”) from VR8’s world- class Steelpoortdrift Vanadium Project (“Steelpoortdrift”).
- VR8 is advancing this opportunity to unlock early revenues and operating cashflows in support of its staged development and funding strategy for Steelpoortdrift.
- The initiative has been made possible due to the suite of valuable minerals within the Steelpoortdrift orebody and VanRes holding a fully permitted Mining Right over the Steelpoortdrift 365KT farm.
- Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”), VanRes would supply CPAL with an average of 100,000 metric tons of magnetite ore per month.
- The arrangement positions VR8 to become a near-term producer by monetising its substantial JORC resource base (+180 years), while retaining full flexibility to scale into full development as vanadium market conditions improve.
- Founded in 2012, CPAL is a metals and minerals trader and processor of magnetite- bearing ore, targeting Asian steel markets. CPAL’s focus on vanadium-rich magnetite ore aligns with China’s broader push to secure primary sources of vanadium.
- As part of its ongoing strategic equity and offtake process, VR8 also continues to assess additional near-term, value-accretive opportunities, such as profit share agreements with existing operations, that complement the development of Steelpoortdrift and are not mutually exclusive to DSO operations.
Commenting on the MoU with CPAL, Mr. Jurie Wessels, Executive Chairman of VR8 said:
“We are very pleased to have signed this MoU with a quality partner like CPAL for the supply of magnetite ore. Through our ongoing strategic equity and offtake process, it became increasingly apparent that there is a compelling opportunity to potentially transition the Company toward near-term production, even at this low point in the vanadium market cycle. This has been made possible by our advanced permitting status and the suite of valuable minerals within Steelpoortdrift’s ore, which contains not only vanadium credits but also iron-rich magnetite.
Based on the Company’s internal assessments and the volumes proposed under the MoU, we anticipate that a DSO operation at Steelpoortdrift has the potential to generate material positive operating cashflows for VR8 and its shareholders. While the MoU is non-binding, the level of engagement and interest from CPAL gives me confidence that a binding and value-accretive commercial agreement can be reached.
We believe focusing on the generation of early cashflow is the ideal response to the current realities of both the Vanadium and wider commodity markets. Our strategy enables us to unlock near-term value, minimise shareholder dilution and allow time for a clearer pathway to full-scale development to emerge. Our goal is to maximise shareholder exposure to our world-class resource and the underlying long-term growth of the Vanadium market.
I look forward to keeping shareholders updated as we look to transition the MoU with CPAL into a commercial agreement.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Vanadium Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
3h
Lake Hope HPA Pre-Feasibility Study and Maiden Ore Reserve
Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce the positive results of a Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Company’s Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, located 500 km southeast of Perth in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Western Australia. The PFS results align with those of the Scoping Study on the project released to the ASX on November 9th 2023.
- Very strong economic metrics and low-cost production: NPV10 A$1.165 billion (with no by-product revenue)
- Capex A$259 million
Opex US$5,860 per tonne excluding by-product credit
- Potential Opex of <US$4,500 with by-product credit
- Maiden Probable and Proved Ore Reserve of: 1.7 Mt at 26% Al2O3 for 450,000 tonnes of contained Al2O3.
- Election to proceed to an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Ltd providing Impact with 80% ownership in the Lake Hope resource and intellectual property.
- Definitive Feasibility Study to commence with construction of pilot plant and investigation into the integration of Lake Hope with the HiPurA process.
The PFS highlights the project's exceptionally strong economics and outlines a pathway for Lake Hope to become a global supplier of low-cost, low-carbon HPA, benefiting both the local Ngadju Aboriginal Native title holders and the broader community. The robust economics stem from the unique characteristics of the Lake Hope deposit, which facilitate cost-effective mining and processing.
The PFS confirms that, to the best of Impact's knowledge based on published data, the Lake Hope project could be among the lowest-cost producers of HPA globally, potentially by a significant margin of at least 30%.
Given these strong fundamentals, Impact will issue 120 million shares, escrowed for 12 months, to exercise its option to acquire an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Ltd, which owns the Lake Hope assets and intellectual property, including two patents for metallurgical processes (ASX Release March 21st 2023).
Work will now commence on a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), which will include the construction of a pilot plant to produce HPA samples at scale for discussions on offtake agreements. The pilot plant project, currently underway, will be part-funded by the recent federal government grant awarded to Impact Minerals in collaboration with CPC Engineering and Edith Cowan University (ASX Release October 22nd 2024).
In addition, as part of these studies, Impact will focus on the potential integration of the Lake Hope ore and its associated metallurgical processes with the assets and intellectual property related to the HiPurA process, which were recently acquired through Impact’s 50% share in Alluminous Pty Ltd (ASX Release April 23rd 2025).
As the acquisition occurred near the end of the PFS, the study only pertains to Lake Hope as a stand-alone project and does not consider integration with HiPurA. Impact believes the HiPurA acquisition will accelerate the Company’s entry into the HPA market by several years, potentially enhancing the economics of the combined projects.
Lake Hope PFS Summary
Impact Minerals’ Managing Director, Dr Mike Jones, said, “The Lake Hope PFS clearly demonstrates that Impact Minerals is now on the cusp of delivering a significant, low-cost and highly scalable HPA project. In just over two short years since acquiring the rights to the project, we have proven that Lake Hope’s unique natural feedstock, combined with a straight-forward flowsheet, offers one of the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible pathways to high-purity alumina production globally. The Project’s strong margins, minimal carbon footprint, and ability to deliver 4N product without critical reagents or complex processing provides us with a clear competitive advantage as the HPA market enters a phase of rapid growth.”
“Importantly, the PFS positions Lake Hope to potentially be the upstream foundation of our vertically integrated HPA business. Through our recent acquisition of a 50% interest in Alluminous Pty Ltd and the HiPurA® downstream processing technology we are now accelerating plans to seamlessly integrate Lake Hope feedstock with HiPurA’s potentially modular HPA production capacity. This unique model offers Impact the flexibility to scale production in line with market demand and customer qualification, while minimising capital intensity and de-risking the path to early revenues.”
“With the PFS now complete, our next steps are clear: we will advance the detailed engineering required to bring Lake Hope into production, which will revolve around our exciting federal government co-funded membrane research project now underway in conjunction with Edith Cowan University and CPC Engineering. We believe very significant improvements to our flow sheet will emerge from that work. We will also progress approvals and initiate off-take discussions. At the same time, we will help fund and rapidly develop the HiPurA® modular production pathway to establish near-term capacity and position Impact as a differentiated, vertically integrated supplier of high-purity alumina to the global market. The opportunities in front of us are significant and today marks a major milestone in what is shaping up to be an exciting future for Impact Minerals and our shareholders.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
12 June
Cash Payment Received from Loreto, Chile Option and Joint Venture Agreement
Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company)) is pleased to announce that following the conclusion of litigation (Civil Claim) against the Company in Chile, it has received a cash payment of USD$100,000 (A$153,725)1in relation to its US$17.6m Option and Joint Venture Agreement (Agreement) with Teck Resources Chile Limitada (Teck Chile)2 on its Loreto Copper Project (Loreto) located in Northern Chile.
Transaction Terms
Pursuant to the Agreement, Teck Chile has been granted options, to earn up to a 75% interest in Loreto by making US$600,000 in staged cash payments and spending US$17m on exploration.
First OptionAsara has granted Teck Chile an option to acquire a 55% interest in Loreto (the First Option). Teck Chile may exercise the First Option by incurring an aggregate of US$5,000,000 in expenditures on Loreto and by making US$600,000 in cash payments to Asara as set out in the schedule below. The dates for remaining payments, are tied to the Permit Date.
Second Option
If Teck Chile exercises the First Option, Teck Chile shall have a further option to acquire an additional 20% interest in Loreto, by incurring an additional US$12,000,000 in expenditures over the ensuing four-year period (the Second Option).
Loreto Project Litigation
As announced on 8 May 2025, Asara successfully concluded legal proceedings brought against the Company as outlined in its ASX Announcement dated 15 November 2023. As part of the settlement, Asara was required to sell 25.26% of its interest in the Loreto Project to Costa Rica Dos SpA (Costa Rica Dos) for approximately A$87,122 with payment to be made through future profits generated in the context of the Agreement with Teck Chile. Accordingly, Asara is not required to remit the requisite portion of the recent payment to Costa Rica Dos.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Asara Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
12 June
Australian Critical Minerals to acquire significant gold and copper portfolio in mineral rich Peru
Transformational acquisition in Tier 1 region for gold and copper production with potential for significant exploration upside
Australian Critical Minerals (ASX: ACM, “Australian Critical Minerals” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% of the issued capital of Circuit Resources Pty Ltd (Circuit). Circuit owns Au Investments SAC, Pegoco SAC and Latin Gold SAC and holds an option to acquire Nueva Energia Metales SAC. The Circuitentities own or have options to acquire 100% interest in all the concessions associated with the Blanca, Riqueza, Flint, Cerro Rayas, Liro and Kamika projects. The projects are highly prospective with a focus on gold. copper, silver, lead and zinc.
Highlights
- ACM has entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of Circuit Resources Pty Ltd which owns several potentially transformational gold and copper projects in highly prospective locations in Peru.
- Targeting gold and copper, with high grade silver and base metals a secondary focus.
- Blanca Gold Project is a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz vein with substantial previous drilling and trenching identifying high grade gold.
- Drill results include:
- Bonanza drill grades to 52.8g/t Au over 1.5 metres within 9.5m @ 11.27 g/t Au
- 4m @ 3.97 g/t Au, including 1.75m @ 7.5 g/t Au
- 1.5m @ 22.68 g/t Au within 5m @ 7.04 g/t Au
- 1.2m @ 8.13 g/t Au within 7.37m @ 2.44 g/t Au
- 6m @ 2.31 g/t Au (refer to Figure 4 and Appendices 3 and 4 for full results of the drill and trench sampling program). (1,2,3)
- Only partially drilled - 2km of the 3km strike remains to be drilled
- Drill results include:
- The Riqueza Copper-Silver Project is a district-scale, intermediate-sulphidation vein system extending over a 10 km strike length, which has undergone substantial exploration by previous operators.
- Copper grades from 1% to 8.7% and silver assays to 2,238 g/t in historic surface rock chip samples
- The Flint Gold Project hosts a 6 sq km high-sulphidation system with strong geophysics and geochemistry,
- directly bordering Peñoles’ San Juan copper deposit—highlighting shallow gold potential.
- Cerro Rayas hosts eight high-grade zinc-lead-silver workings along 8 km, with rock chips grading over 40% Pb+Zn—showcasing standout exploration potential (refer to Figure 15 and Appendix 6 for further details).
- Completion of oversubscribed $1m placement to support exploration across new and existing projects.
Australian Critical Minerals Managing Director, Dean de Largie commented, “The acquisition of Circuit Resources is a significant opportunity for ACM, delivering a pipeline of high-impact exploration projects across gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lithium in Peru. The scale and quality of these assets—spanning over 25,000 hectares— give us immediate drill-ready targets and exceptional scope for new discoveries.
Projects like Riqueza, with high-grade copper-silver veins over several kilometres and proximity to majors like Anglo American, offer Tier-1 potential. Blanca has already demonstrated strong gold mineralisation, while Cerro Rayas and the Salar projects provide exposure to critical metals with potentially strong demand tailwinds.
This acquisition significantly strengthens our portfolio, and we’re excited to begin unlocking value with aggressive exploration in the near term.”
Figure 1 – Location of Circuit Resources Projects
Circuit Resources Project Overview
Circuit Resources owns or has the right to acquire 100% of six projects comprising 37 mining concessions covering 25,600 Ha in Peru. Refer to Appendix 5 for a summary of the mining concessions to be obtained through the acquisition of Circuit.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Australian Critical Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
12 June
EVR completes acquisition of the Los Lirios Antimony Mine (EVR: 70%), Mexico
EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) has completed its binding agreement to acquire 70% of an operating Joint Venture over the Los Lirios Antimony Mine (El Lirio de los Valles mining concessions) in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico by establishing a wholly owned Mexican subsidiary, Stibcorp, S.A. de C.V., and executing a binding Promissory Agreement for the Assignment of Mining Rights with the current titleholders.
- EVR completes conditions precedent to acquire 70% of the Los Lirios Antimony Mine (“Los Lirios”) in Oaxaca State, Mexico.
- Joint Venture Company established and licence assignment in process.
- Three licences cover 1,552 hectares and include 3 historic open pit and several underground workings.
- Past production at Los Lirios included commercial grade Direct Shipping Ore (DSO).
This completes the conditions precedent set out in the Company’s announcement of 28 January 2025.1
This transaction represents a key step in EVR’s strategy to secure early-stage access to antimony supply in the Americas, supporting the Company’s growing portfolio of critical mineral assets aligned with U.S. and allied strategic interests.
Joint Venture
The joint venture relates to the acquisition of three mining concessions (El Lirio De Los Valles 3 Fraccion 1 and Fraccion 2 form one concession), which have been confirmed as collectively covering approximately 1,551.94 hectares and are considered highly prospective for antimony, a mineral designated as critical under multiple strategic mineral frameworks.
The concessions include three open pit and several underground mine workings dating back several generations. Mining appears to have always focused exclusively on grades sufficient for sale as DSO as no processing facilities were established in the area.
Ownership Structure
Stibcorp and the joint venture parties have established a new legal joint-venture entity, named Exploraciones Mineras los Lirios, S.A. de C.V. (“EML”), which will ultimately hold 100% of the mining rights. The ownership of this company will be 70% EVR (through Stibcorp), and 30% the original owners. Stibcorp’s responsibility under the agreement is to provide the management and capital until a maximum of 300 tonnes of ore per day is produced. In addition, Stibcorp will pay licence fees owing and hold a power of attorney over the licences.
Next Steps
Stibcorp also intends to advance the project in a manner consistent with regional development priorities and local community engagement.
In addition, EVR is in discussion with owners of permitted plant sites with a view to building a pilot processing plant using predominantly gravity recovery methods which have proved successful in processing antimony materials in Mexico.
Several 30 kilogramme samples were taken at Los Lirios several weeks ago, and are undergoing ore characterisation and mineralogy analysis. The results are expected imminently, and the samples will then be used for recovery test work which is expected to focus predominantly on gravity recovery techniques.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Ev Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
06 June
Ford Government Pushes Bill 5 Through Legislature, Sparking First Nations Outcry
In a move that has ignited a storm of opposition from Indigenous communities and environmental groups, Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government passed Bill 5 on Wednesday (June 4).
Formally titled the Protecting Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, the legislation grants the province unprecedented authority to override provincial and municipal laws in favor of economic development.
Specifically, Bill 5 allows the government to establish "special economic zones" where environmental protections, labor regulations and other statutes can be suspended for projects led by "trusted proponents."
Premier Doug Ford's government argues that the bill is critical for expediting development in the mineral-rich Ring of Fire region and countering global economic threats, including US tariffs.
But the bill’s passage, by a vote of 71 to 44, has drawn fierce backlash from First Nations leaders who say they were not consulted, in violation of treaty rights enshrined in the Canadian constitution.
Speaking to reporters, Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation, which represents 49 First Nations in Northern Ontario, warned that protests and blockades — reminiscent of the Idle No More movement — are likely.
"I think after today we need to look at every option that is at our disposal, including legal, political, economic, everything – including taking direct action," he said, adding, "Everything is on the table."
Ford was not present in the legislature for the vote, drawing condemnation from Indigenous leaders and opposition politicians. He reportedly missed the vote due to an overrun in an online meeting with a US congressman.
Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles stood alongside First Nations representatives to denounce the premier’s absence and vowed to continue resisting the legislation, which she predicted will end up in court.
Public gallery benches erupted during the vote with shouts of "Shame on you!" and "Where's the premier?" Security escorted several individuals out, including one man who yelled, "Our land is not for sale!"
Opposition parties attempted to stall the bill with thousands of proposed amendments, but the Progressive Conservative majority pushed it through after using time allocation to cut short debate.
Legal experts warn that Bill 5 could significantly alter the legal and environmental landscape in Ontario. The legislation includes Henry VIII-style provisions — named after the 16th-century monarch notorious for consolidating executive power — which allow the provincial cabinet to override laws without legislative scrutiny.
Laura Bowman, a lawyer with Ecojustice, said, "This is not just undemocratic; it’s anti-democratic."
Environmental advocates have also raised alarm about Bill 5’s implications for conservation. It rewrites Ontario's endangered species law by giving the cabinet, not scientists, final authority on which species merit protection.
Additionally, it eases rules on preserving Indigenous archaeological sites.
The government has floated the possibility of Indigenous-led economic zones as part of the regulations it must still draft, but details remain scarce, and First Nations groups say the damage has already been done.
Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict, who previously met with Ford in a tense private session, said the discussions were necessary, but insufficient. “Our Chiefs have made it clear that they fully reject Bill 5, and the Chiefs of Ontario stand by and defend the position of the Chiefs,” Benedict maintained in a statement. “First Nations rights holders must be at the table, and the Government must fulfill its constitutional and treaty obligations.”
The Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay lowlands, is at the center of the controversy.
While some First Nations near the area support road construction projects, others oppose the rush to mine in the region without thorough consultation and environmental safeguards. The Ford government has touted the area's reserves of critical minerals — such as nickel and lithium — as essential for Ontario's economic future.
While some industry stakeholders have cautiously welcomed provisions in Bill 5 that streamline mining approvals under a “one project, one process” regime, critics and civil liberties advocates say its rhetoric risks escalating tensions.
Among them is the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, which has condemned Bill 5 as a dangerous overreach that could hollow out legal safeguards without meaningful public oversight.
Legal scholars say the government’s interpretation of its duty to consult remains contested. While a 2018 Supreme Court ruling (Mikisew Cree) found that governments are not constitutionally required to consult Indigenous groups during the drafting of legislation, it emphasizes that such consultation is often politically and morally necessary.
Moreover, many Indigenous leaders say consultation is no longer enough. Invoking the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, they are calling for "free, prior and informed consent" as the new standard.
In the coming weeks, the Ford government must draft the regulations that will define how Bill 5 is implemented. These rules, it insists, will be subject to consultation. But with Indigenous leaders threatening direct action and legal battles on the horizon, Ontario may be on the brink of a new phase in its fraught relationship with First Nations.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00