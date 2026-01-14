Iltani Resources Eyes Expansion at Orient Silver Project in Queensland
Located in Herberton, North Queensland, Orient is said to be among Australia’s biggest silver-indium projects.
Precious and base metals company Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) has received “outstanding” assay results from its Orient silver-indium project in North Queensland.
Orient forms part of Iltani’s Herberton project and is said to be among Australia’s biggest silver-indium projects. It has a maiden JORC mineral resource estimate of 12.6 million tonnes (Mt) at 128 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent and 19.8 Mt at 98 g/t silver equivalent.
Assay results from the recent drilling include an intercept of 10 meters at 111.7 g/t silver, 44.1 g/t indium, 2.2 percent lead and 2.1 percent zinc from 104 meters.
“The results emphasise the potential of the ‘Link Zone’ (approximately 900m strike between Orient West and East) to host material mineralisation and it should be noted that the current Orient Mineral Resource estimate doesn’t contain the recent drilling results in the Link Zone,” said Managing Director Donald Garner.
Iltani added that the link zone is still a high-priority target area, planned for drill testing after the wet season.
“(It) will be part of a larger drilling program planned to expand the current Orient West and Orient East resources and follow up on results from the geophysical surveys.”
In October 2025, Iltani announced that an AU$8 million investment for the Orient project was allocated by the Queensland Investment Corporation under its Critical Minerals and Battery Technology Fund.
The investment comes as AU$6 million upfront, non-dilutive funding tied to royalties based on future product sales and an AU$2 million equity investment subject to shareholder approval.
The funding will support the advancement of the project’s development and continued exploration activities.
Iltani said that it is planning an aggressive drilling program at both Orient and Herberton, backed by QIC’s investment funding.
“We plan to drill more holes for more metres in 2026 than we have drilled in 2024 & 2025 combined.”
Developments at projects such as Herberton and Orient holding silver produce and deposits remain the subject of news stories as silver prices reached over AU$100 since December 2025.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.