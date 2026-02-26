Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 26th, 2026 Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) wishes to remind investors and other interested parties of the Company's upcoming live webinar presentation and audience Q&A on February 26th at 1:00 pm PST (4:00 pm EST).

CEO Alain Lambert and Chief Exploration Officer Dr. Craig Gibson will discuss Prismo's ongoing drill program at its Silver King project located near the town of Superior, Arizona.

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees can ask the presenters questions following management's presentation. A recording will be available for those who cannot join the live event.

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday February 26th, @ 1 PM PST / 4 PM EST

Webcast Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82341038966?pwd=QL8lbCPybL9SPLOPy7b8YWOdeack2u.1

Passcode: 821459

About Prismo Metals Inc.

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) is a mining exploration company focused on advancing its Silver King, Ripsey and Hot Breccia projects in Arizona and its Palos Verdes silver project in Mexico.

Please follow @PrismoMetals on , , , Instagram, and

1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Phone: (416) 361-0737

 

Contact:

Alain Lambert, Chief Executive Officer alain.lambert@prismometals.com

Gordon Aldcorn, President gordon.aldcorn@prismometals.com  

 

