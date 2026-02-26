Agadir Melloul Mining Licence

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
February 26, 2026
Critical Mineral Resources is pleased to announce that a Mining Licence has been awarded for Agadir Melloul, marking an important step forward as the Company accelerates development towards production.
The Mining License is 14.6km 2 and covers Zone 1 North and Zone 2, which remain the focus of recent and ongoing drilling. This area forms the footprint of the planned Initial Mine, which is expected to be developed as an open pit.
Highlights
- Mining Licence granted for the Zone 1 North and Zone 2, covering the planned Initial Mine area
- Initial licence period of 10 years and renewable thereafter
- Mining Licence area of 14.6km 2
- First of several anticipated milestones in 2026, including a Maiden Resource Estimate targeted for late Q2 to early Q3 2026
Charlie Long CEO commented:
“We are delivering strong, value-accretive progress at the Agadir Melloul and remain focused on advancing towards production as soon as practicable. The award of the Mining Licence is a major milestone and further underlines Morocco’s credentials as a supportive and attractive mining jurisdiction. I would like to thank our joint venture partner and the regional government for their continued support as we move into a busy and exciting period of delivery.”
Critical Mineral Resources plc
Charles Long, Chief Executive Officer
Shard Capital LLP
Erik Woolgar
Damon Heath
+44 (0) 207 186 9952
Notes To Editors
Critical Mineral Resources (CMR) PLC is an exploration and development company focused on developing assets that produce critical minerals for the global economy, including those essential for electrification and the clean energy revolution. Many of these commodities are widely recognised as being at the start of a supply and demand super cycle.
CMR is building a diversified portfolio of high-quality metals exploration and development projects in Morocco, focusing on copper, silver and potentially other critical minerals and metals. CMR identified Morocco as an ideal mining-friendly jurisdiction that meets its acquisition and operational criteria. The country is perfectly located to supply raw materials to Europe and possesses excellent prospective geology, good infrastructure and attractive permitting, tax and royalty conditions.
The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange (CMRS.L). More information regarding the Company can be found at www.cmrplc.com
