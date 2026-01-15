Iltani Resources Limited is driven to create shareholder value through astute business growth – at the drill bit and in the boardroom.Iltani is building an Australian based portfolio of advanced exploration and development projects with a fundamentals-driven bias to the metals and critical raw materials the world needs to realise a clean energy future.Iltani’s board and management team has vast experience in the resource sector, both within Australia and overseas, with experience, knowledge and connections to deliver Iltani’s vision.