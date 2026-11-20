5 Biggest Clean Energy ETFs in 2023

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Nov. 20, 2026 12:30PM PST
With interest in ETFs on the rise, now may be the time for environmentally minded investors to think about clean energy ETFs.
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Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become popular in North America in a wide range of industries, including the clean energy sector.
For investors looking to gain exposure to the cleantech market, investing in individual stocks can be daunting considering the broad reach of this market sector.
The cleantech umbrella covers a range of sectors, including renewable energy technologies, such as wind and solar; battery technologies for electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage systems; agritech, water treatment and air purification systems; built environment technologies; carbon capture, biofuels and green hydrogen.
ETFs have become so popular partially because they provide a safer way for investors to gain exposure to various industries while avoiding the volatility that comes with investing in individual cleantech stocks, making ETFs a good fit for investors looking for exposure to the cleantech sector's many options. It's worth keeping in mind that sector-specific funds still face pressure from headwinds affecting that sector.
Below is a look at the five top clean energy ETFs to consider, ranked by total assets under management. All numbers and figures were gathered using ETFdb.com and were current as of November 20, 2026. Read on to learn about the options available to investors.
1. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)
Total assets under management: US$1.85 billion
Expense ratio: 0.38 percent
The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF was created on June 24, 2008, and has a large portfolio of domestic and international stocks in the clean energy sector, including a range of utility and renewable energy stocks.
ICLN has 103 holdings. Three of its top-weighted holdings are Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT), First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Iberdrola (BME:IBE).
2. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN)
Total assets under management: US$431.64 million
Expense ratio: 0.59 percent
The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund, which came into existence on February 8, 2007, is a unique member of the alternative energy category, according to ETFdb.com, because it offers broad exposure by also investing in companies across a wide range of green energy subsectors, including biofuels, solar energy and advanced batteries.
Three of QCLN's 59 holdings with the highest weights are Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON).
3. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (ARCA:PBW)
Total assets under management: US$258.41 million
Expense ratio: 0.63 percent
Launched on March 3, 2005, the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF focuses on clean energy companies using green and renewable energy, and technologies that help with cleaner energy. Its holdings also include mineral companies focused on critical metals necessary for clean energy.
Currently, of the 74 stocks it holds, PBW's top-weighted holdings include Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY), Cadeler (NYSE:CDLR) and Nextpower.
4. State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Grid Innovation ETF (ARCA:CNRG)
Total assets under management: US$145.15 million
Expense ratio: 0.45 percent
The SPDR S&P Kensho Grid Innovation ETF tracks companies whose products and services are driving innovation in the clean energy sector, including the areas of solar, wind, geothermal and hydroelectric power. It also includes companies focused on the electrical grid and utilities.
The ETF was launched in October 2018 under the name SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF, and its name was changed on October 31, 2026.
CNRG has 39 holdings, and three of its biggest holdings are TransAlta (TSX:TA,NYSE:TAC), Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) and AES (NYSE:AES).
5. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (ARCA:SMOG)
Total assets under management: US$119.15 million
Expense ratio: 0.64 percent
The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF was formed on May 3, 2007. The fund tracks the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy Index, providing exposure to a range of US and global renewable energy companies with focuses such as wind and solar energy, hydro electricity, bio-fuel and electric vehicles.
This VanEck ETF has 56 holdings, and some of SMOG's top holdings are Iberdrola, Tesla and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE).
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2018.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Lauren gained her education through Douglas College’s Professional Writing program and SFU’s Editing certificate program. She spent many years at Douglas' student newspaper, including a term as Editor-in-Chief. With over six years as part of the INN team, Lauren is passionate about delivering accurate and informative content to investors.
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Lauren gained her education through Douglas College’s Professional Writing program and SFU’s Editing certificate program. She spent many years at Douglas' student newspaper, including a term as Editor-in-Chief. With over six years as part of the INN team, Lauren is passionate about delivering accurate and informative content to investors.
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