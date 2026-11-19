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Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 19, 2026 12:45PM PST
Gold prices have plunged roughly 34 percent from their January record high, extending a steep correction as a stronger US dollar and expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes dampen investor appetite.
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The gold price dropped to a 14-month low on Thursday (November 19) as investors reassess Federal Reserve policy, raising questions about whether the precious metal's longer-term rally can regain momentum.
By midday spot gold was trading near US$3,668 per ounce.
The precious metal are under pressure from a strengthening US dollar and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates again before year-end.
Earlier this week, silver fell below the US$50 threshold and has continued its decline, slipping below US$45 per ounce.
Gold has fallen sharply from its January 28 record of US$5,589.38 per ounce, losing approximately 34 percent of its value.
The dollar index recently reached its highest level since April 2025, making gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies and potentially reducing demand.
Moreover, the Fed's October meeting minutes showed that nearly all policymakers expected further rate hikes to be needed to bring inflation back to its 2 percent target.
Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, told the Investing News Network, that uncertainty surrounding equity markets, interest rates and global economic conditions are making it difficult to identify gold's next catalyst.
Watch the full interview above to hear more from Cavatoni on the gold market trajectory.
Cavatoni pointed to continued gold buying by China, Poland and other Asian central banks, alongside a rebound in ETF demand driven by renewed European investment. He believes investment demand and central bank purchases will be key drivers heading into 2027.
“I'm watching risk more than I am rates,” he said, “because I think that we're going to see a very aggressive month and change here to see if anything can get developed between now and the end of the year with the US Congress.”
Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at VerifiedInvesting.com, also sees potential for further volatility. According to him, a break below the US$3,885 to US$3,900 support range could send gold down to US$3,500, a level he would consider a buying opportunity for long-term investors.
Hear Soloway share more of his thoughts on gold and the economy in the interview above.
Still, Soloway remains bullish on gold over the longer term, saying rising government debt and money supply could support prices and help drive a retest of the US$5,600 record high by late next year.
“I think in December they will raise,” he said, referring to the Fed's next policy decision.
“I do think the economy is already under the underbelly. We're already seeing major cracks, and so I'd be a skeptic if they'll have a chance to hike again in 2027. Now, whether or not they cut, that's a different story. I could see them being on pause even as the economy weakens to try to really bring inflation down to 2 [percent.] As I think again, Kevin Warsh really wants to get that inflation under control.”
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Securities Disclosure: I, Aastha Sethi, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Aastha Sethi is a graduate of the University of BC's Master of Journalism program. Aastha has experience reporting on governance, public policy and local affairs across the Northwest Territories, focusing on smaller and remote communities. Her work has appeared in several BC publications, where she has written stories on politics, culture, lifestyle and the environment. Aastha is a writer and content creator covering precious metals for the Investing News Network.
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Aastha Sethi is a graduate of the University of BC's Master of Journalism program. Aastha has experience reporting on governance, public policy and local affairs across the Northwest Territories, focusing on smaller and remote communities. Her work has appeared in several BC publications, where she has written stories on politics, culture, lifestyle and the environment. Aastha is a writer and content creator covering precious metals for the Investing News Network.
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