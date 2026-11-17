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Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 17, 2026 05:47AM PST
Silver has slipped below US$50 amid currency and interest rate pressures, but industry experts see potential for a sharp rebound, urging investors to remain patient as the market resets.
YanlethRivera /Adobe Stock
Silver prices fell on Monday (November 16), extending a recent slide as a stronger US dollar and expectations of higher interest rates weighed on the metal.
Spot silver dropped to US$46.55 per ounce by 11:38 a.m. EST. The decline follows a broader selloff that has pushed silver below the US$50 threshold, a level Dana Samuelson flagged during the New Orleans Investment Conference last month.
The stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields have added pressure to precious metals, following stronger inflation data and comments from Federal Reserve officials suggesting further rate increases may be needed.
Markets are now expecting another rate hike in December, weighing on both silver and gold.
Despite the recent weakness, Lobo Tiggre, CEO of the IndependentSpeculator.com, sees potential for silver to outperform gold in 2027.
Speaking at the New Orleans Investment Conference, Tiggre said silver could deliver some of the sector's strongest gains, particularly if prices experience a deeper selloff before reversing higher.
Tiggre warned that silver could fall further alongside gold but expects a sharp recovery, with silver potentially outperforming gold as prices rebound. He identified uranium as his top conviction pick for next year but sees silver as having the greatest upside potential among precious metals.
Meanwhile, Pamela Aden of The Aden Forecast said silver’s pullback may be a normal correction in a longer-term bull market. She noted that silver often stays flat for years before making sharp gains.
“Silver, of course, is the little sister of gold, and still it has its own mind and has its own demands too, industrial and precious metals,” Aden said during the conference. “But interesting with silver, as many of you know, it is a quiet market for years. You think it's so boring, it's not going anywhere, and then it pops up and it just takes off, and that's what's always happening.”
Aden also noted that silver had pulled back after rising about 50 percent, but described the decline as being toward the lower end of its longer-term trading range. She said the metal could still have room to advance, with US$50 remaining within the broader bullish pattern she was tracking.
Tavi Costa, CEO of Azuria Capital, said he sees significant upside in silver miners, citing strong cash flows, record net cash positions, attractive valuations, and historically low investor positioning.
Costa believes potential share buybacks, industry consolidation, and tightening equity supply could trigger a major revaluation of silver mining stocks.
Peter Schiff, chief economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Asset Management and founder of Schiff Gold, remains bullish on silver, arguing that the metal's recent decline is a temporary correction rather than a reversal of its longer-term uptrend.
According to him, the Federal Reserve cannot aggressively combat inflation without triggering financial and economic instability, despite Kevin Warsh's hawkish rhetoric.
Schiff expects persistent inflation, rising government debt and continued monetary expansion to undermine confidence in the US dollar, ultimately driving renewed demand for precious metals. He sees silver as well positioned to benefit when investors recognize the Fed's limited ability to contain inflation.
Global silver demand is forecasted to decline 5 percent in 2026 to 1.08 billion ounces, according to Metals Focus research for the Silver Institute. Jewelry demand is expected to fall 22 percent, while solar cell demand is projected to decrease 3 percent as manufacturers increasingly substitute silver in response to elevated prices.
Silver remained below the US$50 barrier in pre-trading hours early Tuesday (November 17), selling for US$47.24 as of 8:41 a.m. EST.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Aastha Sethi, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Aastha Sethi is a graduate of the University of BC's Master of Journalism program. Aastha has experience reporting on governance, public policy and local affairs across the Northwest Territories, focusing on smaller and remote communities. Her work has appeared in several BC publications, where she has written stories on politics, culture, lifestyle and the environment. Aastha is a writer and content creator covering precious metals for the Investing News Network.
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Aastha Sethi is a graduate of the University of BC's Master of Journalism program. Aastha has experience reporting on governance, public policy and local affairs across the Northwest Territories, focusing on smaller and remote communities. Her work has appeared in several BC publications, where she has written stories on politics, culture, lifestyle and the environment. Aastha is a writer and content creator covering precious metals for the Investing News Network.
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