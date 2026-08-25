Gold Base: The Sudbury Basin in Canada

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Aug. 25, 2026 01:00PM PSTSmartNews
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Learn more about the Canadian Shield’s Sudbury Basin, an emerging place for gold.
Canada’s Sudbury Basin is proving to be the next golden investment opportunity.
The Sudbury Basin has a mining history that traces back to the 1800s and has since become synonymous with world-class copper and nickel. What many aren’t aware of is that the basin comes with another shining prospect: gold. Its geological location in the Canadian Shield, which is home to most of Canada's gold reserves and major operations, makes it an attractive area.
This brings junior explorers like Graycliff Exploration (CSE:GRAY,TSXV:PUR,OTCQB:PAUIF) to position themselves in the basin and capitalize on the opportunity it presents, especially amid current bullion prices.
Golden history
On paper, Sudbury’s story often begins in 1883, when a “rust-colored patch of rock” was noticed by a blacksmith named Thomas Flanagan. Research by the University of Waterloo argues that mining in Sudbury began a thousand years prior, with people of the Plano quarrying quartzite at Sheguiandah on Manitoulin Island to build weapons. Henry Ranger, who began the Vermillion gold mine in 1887, is credited with gold discovery in the basin.
Science, on the other hand, explains that the basin’s mineral wealth started with a single, cataclysmic event. A billion years ago, it was said to have formed when a fiery object struck the Earth and created the world’s second largest-known impact crater.
"Sudbury is kind of unique in terms of meteorite impact. It's one of the largest and one of the oldest,” said PhD candidate and researcher Joe Petrus, who believes that a comet likely created the crater.
The logic is that the impact of the collision melted rock deep into the crust, which then cooled into the Sudbury Igneous Complex — the rock body holding the district's famous nickel-copper-platinum deposits.
The same impact caused cracking of the surrounding rock into faults and shear zones. Scientists explain that the "shock features" the basin possesses align with the collision story, as only a massive impact could lead to rock fragments cemented together and shatter cones or a repetitive pattern of grooves and/or scratches.
This permeable characteristic in geology is what gold explorers look for: channels that allow hot, metal-bearing fluids to move through rock and deposit gold along the way.
Gold’s continuous shine
Gold remains an appealing investment despite rising prices.
First, its constant application in electronics for conductivity and corrosion and tarnish resistance makes it a vital element in the industrial sector. Second, gold jewelry demand stays high in physical markets of countries such as India.
The yellow metal has also held its value through inflationary periods, currency devaluations and geopolitical shocks, making it a steady buy for central banks in emerging economies.
In Canada, gold is still the most valuable mined commodity, with a production value of C$16.9 billion in 2024. Sudbury Basin’s home base, Ontario, alongside Quebec, accounted for 68 percent of Canada’s total gold output in 2024.
The Sudbury Basin’s strength
Uncertainty is among the biggest risks when exploring for a new deposit in an unproven region. Mining camps with a rich history and record production, such as the Sudbury Basin, eliminate this risk. Decades of geological mapping and historic drilling allow explorers to dig into targets that are backed by data. The presence of past-producing mines sets expectations in terms of ore statistics, and explorers benefit from built-in infrastructure, from roads to power, to skilled labor, nearby smelting capacity and a regulatory and permitting environment.
The Sudbury Basin offers this rare combination. The mineral system has centuries’ worth of data behind it, infrastructure that most greenfield projects spend years and millions trying to replicate and a jurisdiction well familiar with mine permitting and operation.
In 2011, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada reported that the Sudbury Basin was responsible for roughly 36 percent of mining employment in Ontario. This figure hints at how the area has been seeing growing exploration in the past decade, one that is expected to continue as the area attracts more explorers.
Companies in the Sudbury Basin
Among the biggest projects in the Sudbury Basin is the proposed joint venture between Vale Base Metals and Glencore Canada, which is estimated to produce 880 kilotonnes of copper over 21 years. The companies said that they will maximize the polymetallic characteristics of the area and produce gold, nickel, cobalt and other critical minerals.
Errington Metals (TSXV:EM,OTCPL:ERRMF) is developing its Sudbury Basin project, where advanced mineralogical and metallurgical studies are underway. The company added that it is also working to optimize copper, zinc and lead recoveries, and develop processes to extract gold and silver.
Focusing on gold in the basin is Graycliff Exploration with its Shakespeare project. The asset is located 88 kilometers west of Sudbury, Ontario, situated near Magna Mining's (TSXV:NICU,OTCQX:MGMNF) Shakespeare nickel-copper-cobalt project. The company currently holds over 1,366 hectares of prospective ground in the geological corridor and has drilled over 12,500 meters.
High-grade metallurgical intercepts from drilling are highlighted by 454.34 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 7 meters starting at a depth of 123 meters, including an ultra-high-grade interval of 3,030 g/t gold over 1 meter. These numbers demonstrate the resource quality at the basin, alongside the project’s potential and why Graycliff is worth watching.
Graycliff has also expanded its land package around Shakespeare, adding 13 strategic mineral claims adjacent to the project, acquired from King Gold Mines.
Investor takeaway
It is not rocket science that when proven geology, established infrastructure and a mining-friendly jurisdiction come together, risks inherent to exploration are reduced. Applying modern exploration to a historical and infrastructure-rich area such as the Sudbury Basin tests that thesis on the ground.
Gold potential in the Sudbury Basin remains underexplored relative to its nickel-copper-platinum legacy. Investors looking to engage with one of Canada's most storied mining camps may find answers in companies and assets like Graycliff Exploration and its Shakespeare project, which are working towards proving that the basin’s shine may run deeper than its famous metals.
This INNspired article is sponsored by Graycliff Exploration (CSE:GRAY,TSXV:PUR,OTCQB:PAUIF). This INNspired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Graycliff Exploration in order to help investors learn more about the company. Graycliff Exploration is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNspired article.
This INNspired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
This INNspired article contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding planned activities, timelines, business objectives, and market conditions. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which reflects the views of the profiled company as of the date of this profile and is not updated by INN.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Graycliff Exploration and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
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