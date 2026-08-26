Errington Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on critical and precious metals. The Company is advancing its wholly owned Sudbury Basin Project, which hosts high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide ('VMS')-style mineralization in the world-renowned Sudbury mining district. Through systematic drilling, disciplined technical work and a planned initial mineral resource estimate, Errington Metals is positioning the Sudbury Basin Project as a high-quality exploration and development opportunity. The Company is advancing a planned 45,000-metre drill program designed to support an initial mineral resource estimate and test regional targets.