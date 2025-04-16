Gold Investing

Ghana Expels Foreigners from Local Gold Market in Sweeping Sector Overhaul

Foreigners may still apply to off-take gold through GoldBod but are now barred from any direct participation in Ghana’s internal gold value chain.

As part of a sweeping policy shift aimed at tightening control over its most lucrative natural resource, Ghana has banned all foreigners from trading in its domestic gold market, BBC reported.

The directive, announced by the newly created Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), forms part of the national government’s legislative overhaul to increase state revenues, curb illegal mining and regain regulatory control over the country’s booming artisanal and small-scale gold sector.

GoldBod was created as part of the Ghana Gold Board bill 2025, which was passed by parliament on March 29 and signed into law by President John Mahama on April 2. The act rendered all previously issued licenses invalid, except for licenses granted to large-scale mining companies.

“All foreigners are hereby notified to exit the local gold trading market not later than 30th April, 2025,” said GoldBod spokesperson Prince Kwame Minkah in a statement.

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Learn about our editorial policies.