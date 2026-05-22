NevGold Congratulates Perpetua Resources On US$2.9 Billion Loan for the Gold-Antimony Stibnite Project in Idaho; NevGold Rapidly Advancing its At-Surface Oxide, Antimony-Gold Limo Butte Project to Near-Term U.S. Production

NevGold Congratulates Perpetua Resources On US$2.9 Billion Loan for the Gold-Antimony Stibnite Project in Idaho; NevGold Rapidly Advancing its At-Surface Oxide, Antimony-Gold Limo Butte Project to Near-Term U.S. Production

Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) congratulates Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSX:PPTA, NASDAQ:PPTA, "Perpetua") on the approved US$2.9 billion senior secured project loan from the Export-Import Bank of the United States ("EXIM") (see Perpetua Resources News Release from May 21, 2026) under the "Make More in America Initiative". The loan supports the development of the Stibnite gold‑antimony project in Idaho and represents a major commitment by the U.S. Government to rebuilding a secure domestic antimony supply chain.Perpetua's Stibnite Project is currently the only large-scale, domestic resource of the Critical Mineral antimony. NevGold is rapidly advancing its maiden antimony-gold Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at the Limo Butte Project in Nevada, which is nearing completion. Additionally, the Company expects to benefit from the oxide-antimony material contained within the historically mined gold leach pads at surface, potentially providing a faster pathway toward near-term antimony production.Brandon Bonifacio, NevGold's CEO comments: "Perpetua has played a foundational role in establishing the framework for a U.S. antimony supply chain, and we congratulate their team on this important milestone. The US$2.9 billion EXIM commitment underscores the strategic importance of antimony and the need for multiple domestic sources to close the large supply deficit in the United States. Even with Stibnite moving toward production, the antimony supply gap remains substantial now and into the future. Advanced U.S. antimony projects must co-exist to achieve true mineral independence and security for America."Bonifacio continues: "NevGold is entering a pivotal period with the upcoming release of our maiden antimony‑gold MRE at Limo Butte. Several key attributes differentiate Limo Butte within the broader landscape of global antimony projects:

  • Oxide antimony‑gold mineralization, avoiding the complexity and cost of sulphide processing and downstream smelting - particularly relevant given there is only one active antimony smelter in the United States.
  • At‑surface, historically mined material in the gold leach pads that was not processed for antimony, providing a potential rapid pathway to antimony production.
  • Straightforward permitting and environmental landscape in Nevada, supporting an efficient development timeline.

These factors position Limo Butte as one of the nearest‑term, antimony production opportunities in the United States over the next 12 to 18 months."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Signed"

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com.

About the Company
NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte gold/antimony project and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain gold project and Zeus copper project in Idaho.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the future project milestones such as the potential gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), and potential near-term antimony production at the Project. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.


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