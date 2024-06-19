Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cleantech Investing

EV Maker Fisker Files for Bankruptcy Amid Financial and Production Struggles

US electric vehicle manufacturer Fisker, known for its troubled Ocean SUV release, has entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware.

A red arrow trending down on a stock chart.
Lemonsoup14 / Shutterstock

US carmaker Fisker has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the District of Delaware, citing production issues and macroeconomic headwinds affecting the electric vehicle (EV) market.

The California-based EV manufacturer, known for its eco-friendly and sustainable Ocean SUV, is in advanced discussions with financial stakeholders regarding debtor-in-possession financing and the potential sale of its assets.

"Fisker has made incredible progress since our founding, bringing the Ocean SUV to market twice as fast as expected in the auto industry and making good on our promises to deliver the most sustainable vehicle in the world," the company said on Monday (June 17). CEO Henrik Fisker has reportedly shied away from public view since February.

"But like other companies in the electric vehicle industry, we have faced various market and macroeconomic headwinds that have impacted our ability to operate efficiently. After evaluating all options for our business, we determined that proceeding with a sale of our assets under Chapter 11 is the most viable path forward,” the release adds.

The company’s financial struggles have been apparent for several months, and it had already paused the production of its Ocean SUV, launched in 2022, due to inflation and production problems.

Valued at US$2.9 billion when it went public in 2020, Fisker has seen its value quickly erode.

In its most recent financial results, Fisker reported total 2023 revenue of US$272.9 million, but recorded a net loss of nearly US$762 million. The company's bankruptcy filing reportedly shows that it has US$500 million to US$1 billion in estimated assets, and liabilities of between US$100 million and US$500 million, with 200 to 999 creditors.

Fisker's CEO also filed for bankruptcy back in 2013 for his first startup venture, Fisker Automotive.

The Ocean SUV has been plagued by issues since its release. Reports of power loss, inoperative functions and handling concerns led to the recall of over 11,201 units across the US, Canada and Europe.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article

