Fatal Incidents Claim Lives of Two Miners in Separate Events

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurgical Testwork Results

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Resource Investing News

Fatal Incidents Claim Lives of Two Miners in Separate Events

Two separate fatalities in the past week have cast light on the inherent dangers of mining, as well as the need to further strengthen workplace safety measures.

Mining safety equipment.
Awana JF / Shutterstock

Two separate mining incidents this past week have resulted in fatalities, casting a spotlight on safety practices.

Resource companies G Mining Ventures (TSX:GMIN,OTC Pink:GMINF) and Griffin Mining (LSE:GFM) reported the deaths of workers at their respective sites, both caused by work-related accidents.

The most recent fatality occurred on October 13 at G Mining’s Oko West gold project in Guyana, where a road accident claimed the life of a contractor employed by Hopkinson Mining Security Services, a partner of G Mining.

In a statement, the company expressed its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased, and reiterated its commitment to ensuring worker safety across its operations.

Operations at Oko West were unaffected by the incident, as it occurred in an isolated area of the site.

Days earlier, on October 11, Griffin Mining reported the death of a contractor at its Caijiaying zinc-gold-silver-lead mine in China. The worker was trapped when excavated material from an ore pass buried the loader he was operating. Despite being swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, the contractor was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Operations at Caijiaying have been suspended to allow for a comprehensive investigation into the accident.

Mladen Ninkov, chairman at Griffin, addressed the tragedy in a press release, acknowledging the impact on the company’s workforce and the importance of maintaining rigorous safety standards.

“A death in any family or organization is inevitably a tragedy for the family involved and the numerous people, organizations and entities whose life that person would have interacted with on a regular basis,” he said. “It strengthens our continuing resolve to redouble our efforts to ensure safety is our first, second and last priority."

Both companies have committed to cooperating fully with authorities, and to taking all necessary steps to prevent future tragedies. While global efforts are being made to strengthen occupational safety in the workplace, the incidents serve as reminders of the inherent dangers in mining and the ongoing need for improved safety protocols.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
TSX:GMIN
gold investingzinc investinggold stockszinc stocksgold explorationzinc miningGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.