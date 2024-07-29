Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Radiopharm Theranostics Receives FDA IND Approval for Phase 2b Imaging Trial in Brain Metastases

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Wiluna Uranium Project Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Melodiol Global Health

ME1:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Precious Metals Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Diamond Investing

Rio Tinto's Diavik Diamond Mine Back Online After Temporary Suspension

Rio Tinto has resumed operations at its Diavik diamond mine in Canada's Northwest Territories after a temporary halt due to unstable ground.

Rio Tinto logo on phone screen.
Piotr Swat / Shutterstock

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) has resumed operations at its Diavik diamond mine in Canada's Northwest Territories after temporarily suspending work earlier this month due to unstable ground.

According to Rapaport, which heard from a company spokesperson, Rio Tinto halted activities at the site on July 4, when subsidence was detected on an access road leading to the property's A154 pit.

The company’s decision to temporarily suspend operations was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of employees. Subsidence, which involves the gradual sinking of land, can be dangerous.

“All employees are safe, but as a precautionary measure, operations underground have been temporarily suspended in the A154 pit until we have a better understanding of the cause of this event,” the Rio Tinto spokesperson said.

The company said in a July 25 interview with local media that it had collaborated closely with the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission, and received approval to resume work on July 24.

It has implemented multiple safety controls and continues to conduct monitoring activities.

The Diavik mine, located approximately 300 kilometers northeast of Yellowknife, is Rio Tinto’s sole diamond asset and is scheduled for closure in 2026. In Q1, the mine experienced a 22 percent year-on-year drop in output following a brief halt in production after a plane crash claimed six lives, including four Diavik employees.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
NYSE:RIO
diamond stocksdiamond investingasx stocksnyse stockslse stocksDiamond Investing
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.