Rio Tinto's Diavik Diamond Mine Back Online After Temporary Suspension
Rio Tinto has resumed operations at its Diavik diamond mine in Canada's Northwest Territories after a temporary halt due to unstable ground.
Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) has resumed operations at its Diavik diamond mine in Canada's Northwest Territories after temporarily suspending work earlier this month due to unstable ground.
According to Rapaport, which heard from a company spokesperson, Rio Tinto halted activities at the site on July 4, when subsidence was detected on an access road leading to the property's A154 pit.
The company’s decision to temporarily suspend operations was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of employees. Subsidence, which involves the gradual sinking of land, can be dangerous.
“All employees are safe, but as a precautionary measure, operations underground have been temporarily suspended in the A154 pit until we have a better understanding of the cause of this event,” the Rio Tinto spokesperson said.
The company said in a July 25 interview with local media that it had collaborated closely with the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission, and received approval to resume work on July 24.
It has implemented multiple safety controls and continues to conduct monitoring activities.
The Diavik mine, located approximately 300 kilometers northeast of Yellowknife, is Rio Tinto’s sole diamond asset and is scheduled for closure in 2026. In Q1, the mine experienced a 22 percent year-on-year drop in output following a brief halt in production after a plane crash claimed six lives, including four Diavik employees.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Giann Liguid
