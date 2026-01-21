Exploration Update: Radius Advances Tierra Roja Permits and Reviews Project Portfolio
January 21, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, Canada Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV: RDU,OTC:RDUFF) ("Radius" or the "Company") provides an update on its exploration activities and project portfolio in Peru, Mexico and Guatemala.
Tierra Roja Copper Project, Peru
Radius continues to advance permitting activities at the Tierra Roja copper project in southern Peru. The technical review for access has been approved by the Regional Government of Arequipa (GREM), representing a key milestone in the permitting process.
Project documentation is currently being processed by the Superintendencia de Bienes Nacionales (SBN) for evaluation of surface rights and issuance of a Temporary Surface Use Permit. Upon completion, Radius expects to have all required approvals in place, including access authorization, Ficha Técnica Ambiental (FTA), archaeological clearance and drill contracts, enabling application to GREM for the Authorisation to Commence Activities.
The exploration team has completed logistical and technical preparations, with multiple drill targets defined for testing once permits are granted. The appointment of Alejandro Ly as Vice President, Exploration in November 2025, based in Lima, has significantly advanced the permitting process and project readiness.
Alejandro Ly, VP Exploration comments: "The progress achieved at Tierra Roja over recent months reflects a focused effort to advance permitting and prepare for drilling. With key approvals nearing completion, we believe the project is well positioned for the next phase of exploration."
Amalia Gold Silver Project – Chihuahua, Mexico
Between 2019 and 2022, Radius and joint venture partner Pan American Silver Corp. completed 67 drill holes for 23,058 meters of diamond drilling at the Amalia Project, defining high-grade gold-silver mineralization at the Amalia and El Cuervo zones.
Further significant drill interceptions were reported in the last drill holes (eg August 30 2022, AMDD-066 13.55M @ 841 g/t Ag and 10.25 g/t Au) and remain open to expansion along strike and down dip. Along the 6 km strike of the system multiple targets remain untested.
Pan American held the right to earn 65 % interest under an existing option agreement. As operator Pan American Silver suspended work on the property during merger negotiations with Yamana in 2022. Radius continues discussions with Pan American with the objective of agreeing a pathway forward for the Amalia gold-silver project that appropriately reflects the value of the Amalia asset to Radius's shareholders.
Holly Gold Silver Project – Guatemala
In Guatemala, regional mining activity continues to advance, providing a positive backdrop for the Holly gold-silver project. Radius holds a 40% interest in the Holly project through a joint venture with Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. The project hosts a high-grade epithermal gold-silver system with multiple vein structures. Holly's Peña vein hosts inferred resources of 1.32Mt at 6.46 g/t Au and 256 g/t Ag. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is June 7, 2022 and a Technical Report on the Holly property is filed on the Company's website and SEDAR+.
The commencement of construction works at Aura Minerals' Era Dorada underground mine, 40km south of Holly highlights renewed development momentum within the district. The Era Dorada gold deposit hosts over 3 million ounces in Measured and Indicated (M&I) resources.
Regional Portfolio Activity and Strategic Positioning
Radius continues to evaluate new gold, silver and copper opportunities in Mexico, Peru and Chile. Two projects are currently in advanced stages of technical review and commercial due diligence.
Qualified Person
Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius' Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith has 30 years of mineral exploration experience and has prepared and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
Radius has a portfolio of projects located in Mexico, Guatemala and Peru which it continues to advance, utilizing partnerships where appropriate to retain the Company's treasury. At the same time, management is seeking out additional investment and project acquisition opportunities across the globe. Radius is a member of the Gold Group of companies, led by Simon Ridgway. You may find more information on Radius Gold at www.radiusgold.com or www.sedarplus.ca.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Bruce Smith
President and CEO
Symbol: TSXV-RDU
Contact: Bruce Smith
1111 Melville Street, Suite 1000
Vancouver, BC V6E 3V6, Canada
Tel: 604-801-5432; Toll free 1-888-627-9378; Fax: 604-662-8829
Email: info@goldgroup.com
Website: www.radiusgold.com
