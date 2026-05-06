Oreterra Ready to Drill at Trek South Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC - Contractors in Place for Maiden Program

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all contractors have been secured for the fully funded, maiden Trek South drill program, which is targeted to get underway in mid-July with two drills. Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. of Vancouver is managing the program, which will include geological, geophysical, archaeo-environmental, pad building, helicopter, and drilling components carried out from an on-site camp. The Trek South prospect is new to science, having been revealed by ice melt in recent years, and consists of coincident, high-order, large-scale alteration, geochemical and geophysical (induced polarization (IP), magnetotelluric (MT), magnetic) anomalies present within and below more than a square kilometre of exposed bedrock located outboard to the toe of the Trek Glacier, and extending thereunder. It is located in BC's Golden Triangle, adjacent to Teck-Newmont's Galore Creek deposits, presently undergoing pre-feasibility studies, and only two kilometres upslope from partially completed infrastructure including an all-season road and camp.
"Our Trek South field plans have shaped up nicely and the drill start is close," said Kevin Keough, Chief Executive Officer. "It will be an exciting summer as we attempt to deliver a major copper-gold discovery - two metals that are much in demand in a turbulent, fast-evolving world."
This season's program will follow the recommendations of a NI 43-101 technical report dated January 20, 2026, a copy of which may be found at https://www.oreterra.com/investors and on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.com. The technical report recommends two initial phases of drilling at Trek South, with widely spaced holes appropriate to the porphyry copper-gold-silver target type and the large scale of the prospect.
As shown on Figure 1 below, the Phase 1 Trek South drill program as initially planned will encompass approximately 4,650 metres of drilling in 8 widely spaced angled core holes targeting the prominent magnetic high and coincident IP chargeability high and resistivity low, present below a large area of intense porphyry-style alteration and values of copper, gold and silver in exposed bedrock. Some adjustment to the number of holes, locations, lengths, dips and azimuths is expected to occur as the rocks tell their story. Subject to the success of Phase 1, the recommended second phase of drilling would commence immediately thereafter, expanding the drilled area with step-backs and step-outs encompassing an estimated 4,600 metres of drilling in 8 widely space angled core holes as shown in Figure 2, below.
Figure 1: Plan view of the recommended Phase 1 drill program at Trek South, on alteration, magnetic and IP anomalies
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Figure 2: Plan view of the recommended Phase 2 drill program at Trek South, on magnetic and IP anomalies
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Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Oreterra and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Oreterra Metals Corp.
Oreterra Metals Corp. commenced trading on February 2, 2026. Management believes the Company's wholly-owned Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect represents, based upon the impressive results of the spectrum of geosciences applied to the target area to date, among the finest new targets of its kind in BC's Golden Triangle. The Company recently released (news, January 22, 2026) a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Trek property which recommends two initial phases of drilling at Trek South, for execution in the approaching 2026 field season. A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's website at https://www.oreterra.com/investors, and on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Additional wholly-owned Company property interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane trend covering numerous shallow Au-Ag-Cu workings over what is believed to be one or more porphyry centres (source: J.Biczok, P.Geo, June 2025, Kinkaid Gold-Copper-Silver Project, www.oreterra.com), and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper trend which is a former high-grade gold producer (source: J.Biczok, P.Geo, July 2025, Scossa Historic Gold Mine Property, www.oreterra.com). The Company also holds a 100% interest in the large Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property adjacent to the northwest of the Musselwhite Mine in northwestern Ontario, where drilling by the Company has produced highly encouraging, broad VMS-style Au-Cu intersections.
For further information visit www.oreterra.com or contact:
|Kevin M. Keough
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 613 622-1916
Email: kkeough@oreterra.com
|Stephen Burega
President
Tel: 647 515-3734
Email: sburega@oreterra.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
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