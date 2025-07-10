EVs Now Emit 73 percent Less Than Gasoline Cars Over Their Lifetime, Says ICCT Study
The results establish a marked improvement from earlier estimates and a milestone in the global push for cleaner transport.
A new analysis from the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) has found that battery electric vehicles (BEVs) sold in Europe today produce 73 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions over their lifetime than comparable gasoline-powered cars
The findings are based on an updated life-cycle assessment (LCA) of all major vehicle powertrain types, including internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEVs), hybrids (HEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).
The report accounts for emissions from vehicle and battery manufacturing, energy production, use and maintenance, while crucially considering changes in the EU’s electricity mix over a car’s operational life.
“Battery electric cars in Europe are getting cleaner faster than we expected and outperform all other technologies, including hybrids and plug-in hybrids,” said lead researcher Dr. Marta Negri. “This progress is largely due to the fast deployment of renewable electricity across the continent and the greater energy efficiency of battery electric cars.”
Further estimates show that BEVs sold this year emit an average of 63 grams (g) of CO₂-equivalent per kilometer (e/km)—down from 83 g CO₂e/km in the ICCT’s 2021 study, and far below the 235 g CO₂e/km estimated for gasoline ICEVs.
The improvement, the ICCT said, reflects rapid decarbonization of Europe’s grid and growing efficiency gains in battery and vehicle production.
When BEVs are powered solely by renewable electricity, their life-cycle emissions fall even further—to 52 g CO₂e/km, or 78 percent lower than those of gasoline cars.
In contrast, the ICCT found that other powertrain types show only limited progress. Plug-in hybrids emit about 30 percent less than gasoline cars over their lifetime, and hybrids achieve just a 20 percent reduction. Natural gas vehicles offer only a 13 percent cut, and diesel cars show emissions similar to gasoline models.
The report also assessed hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. When powered by hydrogen derived from renewable electricity—a technology not yet widely available—FCEVs can reduce emissions by 79 percent compared to gasoline cars.
However, nearly all hydrogen currently used in Europe is produced from natural gas, limiting the actual emission savings to around 26 percent.
Decarbonizing the grid key to BEV success
The ICCT attributes the growing emissions advantage of electric cars to the rapid transition toward renewable energy across the EU.
In 2025, renewables are expected to make up 56 percent of electricity generation, up from 38 percent in 2020. This trend is projected to continue, reaching 86 percent by 2045, based on data from the EU’s Joint Research Centre.
Even with their higher production emissions—largely due to battery manufacturing—electric cars close the “emissions debt” within the first 17,000 kilometers of use, typically within the first one to two years in Europe.
Another purpose of its updated LCA, according to ICCT, was to counter widespread misinformation about electric vehicles’ environmental impacts.
“We hope this study brings clarity to the public conversation, so that policymakers and industry leaders can make informed decisions,” said Dr. Georg Bieker, co-author of the report. “We’ve recently seen auto industry leaders misrepresenting the emissions math on hybrids.”
“Life-cycle analysis is not a choose-your-own-adventure exercise. Our study accounts for the most representative use cases and is grounded in real-world data. Consumers deserve accurate, science-backed information,” he added.
A common misperception, the ICCT notes, is that electric cars are worse for the climate because of their manufacturing footprint.
However, the study concludes that failing to account for the evolving electricity mix and real-world driving patterns leads to distorted comparisons that undervalue electric cars’ advantages.
The full report can be viewed on the ICCT’s website.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.