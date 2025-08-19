Investor Insight With a clear, execution-driven strategy, Homerun Resources is positioning itself as a vertically integrated leader in advanced materials for the global energy transition, leveraging one of the world’s highest-quality high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica districts in Bahia, Brazil, to supply premium raw materials for processed industrial silica, solar glass, advanced materials like silicon carbide, and thermal particle energy storage.

Overview Homerun Resources (TSXV:HMR,OTC:HMRFF,FSE: 5ZE) is executing a three-phase strategic plan to become a leading global supplier and processor of high-purity silica, transforming it into high-value products for the renewable energy and advanced materials markets. Phase 1 secured the Belmonte Silica District and logistics pathway; Phase 2 is advancing construction of processing and solar glass facilities; Phase 3 will integrate downstream verticals which include energy storage, perovskite PV and AI-driven energy solutions.

The company’s competitive advantage begins with its raw material, which includes some of the world’s purest quartz silica sand, with minimal iron and other impurities, paired with its location, infrastructure access and a government partnership that expedites typical permitting timelines. Homerun is targeting multiple industries where demand is surging, supply is constrained and pricing remains strong. Brazil currently imports all solar glass and advanced silica components. Global solar glass demand is forecasted to surge from US$13 billion in 2024 to ~US$197 billion by 2034 (31 percent CAGR), while HPQ is essential to meet efficiency and purity standards. Coupled with industrial tariffs and tax incentives in Brazil, Homerun’s full‑stack model, from silica sand to solutions, sets it up to disrupt Chinese‑dominated supply chains and fund its continued growth in downstream verticals from projected strong internal margins.

Company Highlights Vertically Integrated Growth Model: Multiple profit centers across HPQ silica, advanced materials, solar glass and perovskite PV on glass, energy storage and AI-driven energy management solutions.

Multiple profit centers across HPQ silica, advanced materials, solar glass and perovskite PV on glass, energy storage and AI-driven energy management solutions. Flagship Resource Advantage: Exclusive 40-year leases with the government of the State of Bahia over the Santa Maria Eterna silica sand deposit in Brazil with over 63.9 Mt combined measured and inferred at >99.6 percent silicon dioxide (SiO₂) and low iron impurities, enabling direct feed into solar glass.

Exclusive 40-year leases with the government of the State of Bahia over the Santa Maria Eterna silica sand deposit in Brazil with over 63.9 Mt combined measured and inferred at >99.6 percent silicon dioxide (SiO₂) and low iron impurities, enabling direct feed into solar glass. Latin America’s First Solar Glass Facility: Planned 365,000 tpa plant adjacent to the resource, supported by LOIs with Brazil’s largest solar module manufacturers and a large competitive COGS and subsequent pricing advantage over Chinese imports.

Planned 365,000 tpa plant adjacent to the resource, supported by LOIs with Brazil’s largest solar module manufacturers and a large competitive COGS and subsequent pricing advantage over Chinese imports. HPQ Processing Plant Near-Term: 120,000 tpa initial capacity for ultra-pure (>99.99 percent SiO₂) silica, with rapid scalability and low relative capex and projected ROI.

120,000 tpa initial capacity for ultra-pure (>99.99 percent SiO₂) silica, with rapid scalability and low relative capex and projected ROI. Breakthrough Energy Storage Partnership: Collaborating with the US Department of Energy’s NREL on a thermal energy storage system using Homerun’s silica with ancillary revenue from purified product output.

Collaborating with the US Department of Energy’s NREL on a thermal energy storage system using Homerun’s silica with ancillary revenue from purified product output. Government-backed Execution: MOU with Bahia State Government and Municipality of Belmonte includes a 64.5-hectare land grant, tax incentives, expedited permitting, infrastructure upgrades and workforce training.

MOU with Bahia State Government and Municipality of Belmonte includes a 64.5-hectare land grant, tax incentives, expedited permitting, infrastructure upgrades and workforce training. Strong Financing Pipeline: Advancing funding discussions with Brazil’s development bank, innovation agency, institutional investors and announced plan for a UK main board listing.

Key Projects

Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand Lease

Site of Homerun’s industrial facilities in Belmonte, Brazil Homerun’s cornerstone asset in Belmonte, Brazil is a 40-year lease agreement with Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM) over the Santa Maria Eterna (SME) deposit. The NI 43-101 MRE defines 25.56 Mt measured and 38.35 Mt inferred at >99.6 percent silicon dioxide (SiO₂). This sand’s unique low-iron chemistry enables direct use in solar glass furnaces without expensive, high-energy impurity removal, capable of delivering a significant cost advantage. The project has extraction rights already in place on its silica sand and working toward environmental permits for advanced processing, and a low minimum royalty (R$26/ton). The deposits at SME are located beside a major roadway, within trucking distance of the Port of Ilhéus, with future local port expansion potential through Veracel Celulose in the State of Belmonte.

​ HPQ Silica Processing Facility The first commercial development priority, the HPQ silica plant will process 120,000 tpa of ultra-pure silica (>99.99 percent SiO₂), with expansion capability. Capex is estimated at approximately US$30 million, subject to final engineering by Dorfner Anzaplan, which is underway. Test work at UC Davis, NREL Labs and Anzaplan has already achieved +99.99 percent SiO₂ purity. At UC Davis, these high purities were achieved using new femtosecond laser purification technology without chemical reagents, paving the way for zero-waste, zero-emission production. The processing facility will serve global energy and high-tech markets including solar, silicon carbide, and advanced ceramics and glass.

Solar Glass Manufacturing Facility Planned as Latin America’s first dedicated high-efficiency solar glass plant, this facility will produce up to 365,000 tpa. Brazil’s solar market is the largest outside China, with over 113 GW of capacity in pre-construction. Recent government tariffs (25 percent on imported solar components) and tax incentives for domestic supply create a strong market backdrop. Homerun has signed LOIs totaling 120,000 tpa at US$750/t with major module producers Sengi Solar and Balfar Solar, plus an LOI with a German development group for the full 365,000 tpa. German engineering firms Horn Glass and SORG have provided approximate +/- €150 million budgetary CAPEX estimates.

Enduring Energy Storage System – Partnership with US DOE’s NREL Through a cooperative research and development agreement with the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Babcock & Wilcox, this first-of-its-kind thermal energy storage (TES) system uses Homerun’s silica to store renewable heat for long-duration power release. The design enables an ancillary revenue stream by purifying the silica during use, producing high-purity products for sale. TES offers a 30-year lifespan, lower CAPEX/OPEX than batteries, and scalability from MWh to GWh applications. The first pilot is under construction in Colorado.

Solar Glass and AI Energy Management Solutions

Through the creation of Homerun Energy (acquisition of Halocell (Europe) and planned capitalization of SeisSolar (Spain), Homerun has secured 15 years of perovskite R&D expertise and access to over 2,800 active alternative energy hardware customers. Perovskite solar cells promise higher efficiency and lighter, flexible panels, with full integration into Homerun’s planned solar glass development. The company is also commercializing its AI-driven energy management platform to optimize generation, storage and consumption, adding high-margin SaaS revenue streams to alternative hardware solutions.

Additional Silica and Quartz Assets in Brazil Beyond Santa Maria Eterna, Homerun holds: Belmonte Concessions (Brazil): 7,930 ha, drilled to an average 99.23 percent SiO₂, targeting more than 200 Mt resource.

7,930 ha, drilled to an average 99.23 percent SiO₂, targeting more than 200 Mt resource. Canide Quartz (Brazil): 29,241 ha, 47 samples grading >99 percent SiO₂; targeting 500 Mt.