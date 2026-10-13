EU Hybrid EV Cap Sinks Chinese Lithium to 10 Month Low

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Oct. 13, 2026 08:35AM PST
The quota applies strictly to imports, meaning Chinese models assembled inside the EU will remain exempt. Conversely, vehicles manufactured by European automakers at facilities within China will count against the limit.
Fahroni / Shutterstock
The EU announced it will cap imports of Chinese hybrid electric vehicles at 350,000 units annually starting this December, sending Chinese lithium futures plunging to a 10 month low.
European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic brokered the quota system during recent negotiations held in Beijing. The restriction aims to halve China’s share of the European hybrid market to 3 percent and stem a surging trade deficit that currently costs the EU 1 billion euros a day.
The European Commission will deploy World Trade Organization (WTO) safeguard measures to bypass the lengthy investigations typical of anti-dumping tariffs. Customs authorities will simply block any vehicles arriving at European docks once the 350,000-unit threshold is breached.
The announced cap on Chinese auto exports triggered a massive selloff. On Monday (October 12), the most active lithium carbonate contract on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange dropped 11.8 percent to close at around US$15,650 per metric ton, its steepest daily decline since March and its weakest settlement since December 2025.
Shares of major producers also slid, with Tianqi Lithium (SZSE:002466,HKEX:9696) falling by 5.1 percent and Ganfeng Lithium (HKEX:1772,OTCPL:GNENF) dropping 3.9 percent.
Lithium prices have already lost half their value since hitting a 33 month high of 209,880 yuan on May 13.
Goldman Sachs Group forecast last week that both the Chinese and global lithium markets will shift from a deficit into a nearly balanced state in the fourth quarter, followed by surpluses over the next two years.
Meanwhile, Chinese manufacturers in the first half of 2026 have rapidly expanded their European footprint. In the past months, China’s hybrid exports to the EU tripled to 6.7 billion euros, up from 2.2 billion euros a year earlier.
Chinese brands accounted for roughly a quarter of all European hybrid sales in August, largely because hybrid models escaped the direct tariffs Brussels imposed on fully electric vehicles in 2024. Total battery and plug-in hybrid sales in the EU are projected to reach 800,000 units this year.
In exchange for the vehicle cap, Beijing agreed to drop specific tariffs on auto parts and halve import duties on European footwear, olive oil, and ice cream.
Simultaneously, EU leaders will meet Thursday (October 15) to discuss a joint French-German proposal to create a single-market "kill switch," which would allow Brussels to immediately block market access for specific goods if foreign governments enact harmful trade policies.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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