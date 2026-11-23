Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
|
Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 23, 2026 09:00AM PST
Energy Fuels expects it to support deliveries under its existing contracts through 2028 and leave room for spot sales.
klenger / Adobe Stock
US miner Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) plans to produce about 1 million pounds of uranium at its White Mesa mill in Utah from December through the first quarter of 2027 to supply its utility contracts, as it readies four projects to replace output from its Pinyon Plain mine in Arizona.
The run will use ore from Pinyon Plain and the La Sal Complex in Utah, plus alternate feed materials, the company said in a Monday (November 23) announcement. Once the run ends, the mill will return to rare earths processing, starting with monazite already in inventory.
The company expects to sell 1.11 million pounds of U3O8 under long-term utility contracts in 2027, up 35 percent from 820,000 pounds this year. Contract flexibilities put the possible range at 890,000 to 1.13 million pounds.
Pinyon Plain, the main source for those contracts, has averaged mining, milling and transport costs of about US$23 per pound, against a spot price that Energy Fuels put at roughly US$90. The company has left its remaining production unhedged, expecting higher uranium prices.
"At the same time, we recognize that production at our Pinyon Plain mine in Arizona is expected to wind down in the coming years," President and CEO Ross Bhappu said. "We are therefore advancing several additional U.S. uranium projects that we believe will replace that production and provide opportunities for future growth."
Those projects, Whirlwind in Colorado, Energy Queen and Bullfrog in Utah and the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery operation in Wyoming, could together add about 1.25 million pounds of annual production.
Energy Fuels has dewatered Whirlwind and started underground development, with first production scheduled for 2028, subject to permitting and market conditions. At Energy Queen, crews are rehabilitating the hoist and upgrading electrical systems.
Bullfrog, with 10.51 million pounds of indicated resources, is in pre-permitting. Nichols Ranch, which produced about 1.2 million pounds between 2016 and 2018 before going on standby, is fully permitted, and the company drilled 400 holes there this year.
In August, Energy Fuels completed its acquisition of Australian Strategic Materials, adding a metals and alloy plant in South Korea with 1,300 metric tons per year of neodymium-iron-boron alloy capacity, and the Dubbo project in Australia. It expects to close its pending acquisition of magnet maker Vacuumschmelze in early 2027.
In its recently released third quarter results, the company sold 320,000 pounds of U3O8 at an average realized price of US$88.90 per pound, bringing inUS$28.4 million of its US$29.2 million in revenue.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
INN Article Notification
Latest News
Outlook Reports world
Featured Uranium Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.