(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 23, 2026 - Generation Uranium Inc. (CSE: GEN, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) (the "Company" or "Generation") is pleased to announce that Mr. Monty Sutton has consented to act as a Director of the Company effective November 23, 2026. Mr. Sutton also serves as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Sutton brings more than 35 years of experience in public markets, corporate governance, senior administration and accounting and has served on the management teams and boards for many private and publicly traded companies.
Yath Project Update
The Company completed a 21 day field program on the Yath Project in July of 2026 that focused on identifying new anomalous uranium in outcrop, field checking historic anomalies, mapping target rock units, and integrating these showings with Mobile Magnetotellurics ("MMT") airborne survey data that has been used to drive discovery and exploration success by Atha Energy on the surrounding Angilak Project1.
The Company has sent 137 samples for assay at the Saskatchewan Research Laboratory Geoanalytical Laboratory in Saskatoon. Of these, 86 are outcrop or subcrop, and 51 are float samples which may have been moved from their original location by glacial ice. Anomalous radioactivity of up to 26,000 cps was measured with a Radiation Solutions RS120 handheld unit. Assay work is focused on Uranium results but as the project also hosts greenstone rocks and is an IOGC copper target, we will be looking for precious and base metal results as well.
The Company has received preliminary data from the Expert Geophysics MMT infill survey on a central block of our claims that was not surveyed in the original MMT survey in 2024. The Company is working to review and integrate this data into the larger survey package to help define drill targets for 2027.
CEO Michael Collins notes, "The medium- and long-term opportunity for uranium exploration and discovery remains exception with rising demand and a growing supply deficit. Generation is looking forward to drilling these new targets on the Yath Project in 2027."
Stock Option Grant
The Company also announces that, in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, it has granted to certain of its officers, directors, employees and consultants incentive stock options to purchase 2.5 million common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 for a term of 3 years expiring November 23, 2029.
Qualified Person
Michael Collins, P. Geo., President, CEO and Director of Generation Uranium, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43‑101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
About Generation Uranium
Generation Uranium is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high‑quality uranium assets in premier jurisdictions. Its flagship Yath Project is located in Nunavut's Angilak district, one of Canada's most active and rapidly emerging uranium camps. Historic work has reported with historic results surface samples up to 9.8% U₃O₈ and 1.0 m at 0.224% U₃O₈ from 25.5 m in drillhole BOG-8-80.
With a growing portfolio of high‑priority targets in a well‑understood uranium district, Generation Uranium is well positioned to make discoveries that contribute meaningfully to the future global supply of clean nuclear energy.
For Further Information
Michael Collins, P.Geo., CEO
+1(778) 819-7881
admin@generationuranium.com
Roger Leschuk, CIM, FCSI - VP Corporate Development
rleschuk@generationuranium.com
+1(604) 720-4544
Cautionary Statement Regarding Historic Results
The historic exploration results disclosed in this news release, including surface samples and drill intersection results from the Yath Project, are derived from assessment reports detailing historic work conducted by various exploration companies active on the project, primarily between 1980 and 2013. Mr. Collins, as qualified person, has not verified the historic data disclosed in this news release and such results should not be relied on.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.
Uranium Outlook 2026
The uranium market in 2026 continues to strengthen, supported by a widening structural supply deficit and accelerating global demand. Spot prices surpassed US$100/lb early in the year as mine production struggles to keep pace with reactor requirements. Demand growth is being driven by the rapid expansion of AI‑powered data centers, alongside significant increases in nuclear generation capacity in China, India, and the United States. Long‑term contract prices have now moved above spot, reflecting a healthy and sustained trend as utilities secure supply in an increasingly competitive environment.
A comprehensive sector report2 released by Shaw and Partners in February 2026 forecasts the potential for a multi‑year uranium price spike toward US$200/lb. The report highlights tightening fuel contracting cycles, accelerating nuclear demand, and persistent supply shortfalls as the foundation for a powerful re‑rating across the uranium sector.
The report also underscores a growing disconnect between uranium supply and long‑term reactor demand. Global nuclear capacity currently consumes approximately 180 million pounds (Mlb) of U₃O₈ annually, while existing mine production delivers only about 150 Mlb. According to the World Nuclear Association's reference scenario3, global nuclear capacity could expand significantly by 2040, pushing annual uranium consumption toward 390 Mlb.
Shaw and Partners' modelling further indicates:
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New mine supply requirements this decade could exceed 350 Mlb, once depletion of existing operations is included.
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Structural supply deficits could surpass 200 Mlb per year in the coming decades unless new large‑scale uranium projects are brought into production.
Overall, the uranium market is expected to remain tight, with low inventories and rising demand driving utilities toward increasingly aggressive long‑term contracting strategies. This environment continues to strengthen the outlook for exploration‑stage companies positioned in proven and emerging uranium districts.
References
1 https://athaenergy.com/atha-energy-completes-mobilization-commences-diamond-drilling-operations-as-part-of-the-2026-angilak-exploration-program-fully-funded-and-largest-to-date-at-the-project/
2 https://widget.medianet.com.au/uranium-super-cycle-emerging-as-shaw-and-partners-lifts-price-forecast-to-us200lb/1044683?WebsiteId=104
3 https://world-nuclear.org/our-association/publications/global-trends-reports/world-nuclear-fuel-report-2025#:~:text=The%20World%20Nuclear%20Association's%20biennial%20report%20on,including%20targets%20to%20achieve%20net%2Dzero%20carbon%20emissions
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