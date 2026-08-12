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Edited by Georgia Williams
Aug. 12, 2026 10:31AM PST|
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Energy Fuels expects to complete the acquisition on August 28, following a final approval hearing before the Federal Court of Australia scheduled for August 18.
Brian Jackson / Adobe Stock
Shareholders of Australian Strategic Materials (ASX:ASM,OTCPL:ASMMF) (ASM) overwhelmingly approved a takeover by Colorado-based uranium and rare earth producer Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU), the company announced Wednesday (August 12).
ASM shareholders met in Perth and overwhelmingly approved the acquisition, with over 98 percent of the votes in favor, well beyond what was needed.
As for the payout, shareholders are able to receive 0.053 Energy Fuels CHESS Depositary Interests, plus AU$0.13 in cash for each share they own. Those holding options can get AU$0.50 in cash for each one.
The deal advances both companies' goals of creating a mine-to-magnet business, linking Energy Fuels’ White Mesa uranium and rare earths mill in Utah, US, with downstream commercial rare earth metals and alloy production at ASM's operating Korean Metals Plant and planned American Metals Plant.
Upstream, ASM's advanced-stage Dubbo rare earth and critical minerals project, located in New South Wales, will serve as a potential feedstock source for the White Mesa mill. This builds on Energy Fuels' Donald project joint venture in Victoria, where it aims to secure raw monazite feedstock for processing into light and heavy rare earth oxides.
"Today's vote marks an important milestone for Energy Fuels, with ASM shareholders set to join a strong, well-capitalised business with a clear growth strategy," Energy Fuels President and CEO Ross Bhappu said in the announcement.
"ASM's rare earth metals and alloy-making capacity is a critical addition to our platform as we work to build what we believe will be the West's only integrated mine-to-magnet rare earth business."
The transaction fits into a larger consolidation strategy across the critical minerals sector.
Energy Fuels has been consistently advancing its rare earth ambitions in recent years, building upon its existing uranium production.
Most recently, on July 29, Energy Fuels began construction on an expansion at its White Mesa mill to process heavy rare earth oxides, with target completion dates set for late 2027 for terbium and dysprosium, and 2028 to produce several others.
Separately, the company entered into a definitive agreement in June to acquire permanent magnet manufacturer Vacuumschmelze for approximately US$1.9 billion in cash and stock, extending its downstream manufacturing capabilities into North America and Europe.
Energy Fuels is funding its expansion push from a working capital balance of nearly US$1 billion as of June 30, alongside a conditional US$725 million loan commitment from the US Office of Strategic Capital.
Transaction costs and project investments resulted in a second-quarter net loss, but the company's core uranium segment delivered 865,000 finished pounds of uranium concentrate during the period.
Combined mining and milling costs for ore from its Pinyon Plain mine averaged US$23 per pound, which the company believes places its production costs among the lowest in the global uranium mining industry.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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