Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

When Will Silver Go Up?

Trending Press Releases

Chinese Market Approval for WOA's Lupin Protein Isolate

Heliostar Drills Wide Intervals Within the High Grade Panel and Hits Satellite Zones at Ana Paula, Mexico

Jindalee Lithium

Blackrock Silver Steps Out and Hits Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts in First Assays from Resource Expansion Program at Tonopah West

RUA GOLD Reports Significant Gold-Antimony Intercepts from Its Reefton Project

Awalé Included in 2025 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Aurum Resources

AUE:AU

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 World EV Market Outlook Report

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

Biotech Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Cobalt Investing

DRC Suspends Cobalt Exports for Four Months, Citing Oversupply

The export suspension is set for an initial four month period, but the DRC government will review its decision in three months.

Democratic Republic of Congo flag.
magr80 / Adobe Stock

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the largest producer of cobalt globally, has halted all exports of the key battery metal for four months in an effort to curb oversupply and stop prices from falling further.

The DRC, which produces about three-quarters of the world's cobalt, implemented the suspension on February 22, as per Patrick Luabeya, president of the Authority for the Regulation and Control of Strategic Mineral Substances' Markets.

The decision follows a government decree allowing regulators to take emergency action in response to market instability.

"Exports must be aligned with world demand," Luabeya said in a written response to Bloomberg.

Cobalt production in the DRC has soared in recent years, largely driven by China’s CMOC Group (OTC Pink:CMCLF,SHA:603993), which has ramped up operations at two large mines.

This surge in supply has led to a significant drop in prices, with cobalt benchmark metal prices falling below US$10 per pound, the lowest level in over two decades except for a brief dip in late 2015.

Cobalt hydroxide, the primary form produced in the DRC, has dropped below US$6 per pound.

The decision to halt exports is part of an effort to prevent further declines.

"The situation required immediate action," Luabeya said, pointing to years of illegal mining and uncontrolled exports from both industrial and semi-industrial producers that have exacerbated the market glut.

He added that excess supply poses a "serious threat" to the country, as well as domestic and international investors.

While the suspension applies to all cobalt producers in the DRC, copper exports will remain unaffected. Cobalt is primarily mined as a by-product of copper in the DRC, but the two metals are marketed separately.

CMOC, now the world’s largest cobalt miner, significantly expanded its output in 2024, producing 114,165 metric tons and surpassing its full-year target within the first nine months of the year.

The company's projected output is set at 100,000 to 120,000 metric tons in 2025.

As mentioned, CMOC’s cobalt expansion has been a key factor in the ongoing market imbalance. It now accounts for more than 40 percent of global cobalt production, a level of dominance that has disrupted traditional market dynamics. The surge in supply from CMOC’s mines has left competitors scrambling.

Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF), previously the world’s top cobalt producer, has taken a different approach.

The company cut its 2025 production target for its Mutanda mine in the DRC by as much as 42 percent, citing weak market conditions and difficulty selling accumulated stockpiles.

In 2023, Glencore’s cobalt output fell 6 percent to 41,300 metric tons, while its copper production also declined.

To stabilize its operations, Glencore has reduced production rates at Mutanda, a move that will also impact its copper output and contrasts sharply with CMOC’s aggressive expansion. The DRC's cobalt export suspension is set for an initial four month period, but the government will review its decision in three months.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
OTC Pink:CMCLF
cobalt investingsupply and demandsupply chaincobalt miningdemocratic republic of congoCobalt Investing
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Battery Metals

Ready to invest in battery metals? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Battery Metals Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.