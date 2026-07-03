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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jul. 03, 2026 05:15AM PST
With the lawsuit withdrawn, the joint venture, owned 90 percent by Denison and 10 percent by JCU (Canada) Exploration, has finalized its development timeline.
Tudoran Andrei / Adobe Stock
Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) announced that it has secured formal indigenous backing for its flagship Wheeler River uranium project after the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) withdrew a lawsuit challenging the development.
The First Nation filed the legal challenge in November last year, seeking to quash the provincial environmental assessment approved by Environment Minister Travis Keisig the previous July.
At the time of the filing, PBCN argued the province’s consultation process was “inadequate and not meaningful.” PBCN Chief Peter Beatty stated the government only provided a six-week window to review Denison’s environmental impact statement without supplying necessary capacity funding.
Beatty also asserted that while PBCN signed an adhesion to Treaty 6, the First Nation's traditional hunting and fishing rights extend into the Treaty 10 territory where the mine is located.
Denison disputed the allegations at the time, citing direct engagement with PBCN since March 2023 and the execution of an independent environmental monitoring agreement.
The Wheeler River project secured federal construction licenses in February. Denison subsequently launched site preparation at the high-grade Phoenix deposit in March, targeting initial production by mid-2028.
Commercially, the project's momentum remains intact. Denison has locked in sales commitments for nearly 8 million pounds of uranium concentrate at an average realized price exceeding US$99 per pound for near-term deliveries, with negotiations underway for another 8 million pounds targeting North American utilities.
Wildfires, mill failures disrupt regional peers
While Denison achieves regulatory progress, other major producers in northern Saskatchewan are currently facing operational roadblocks.
Uranium explorer IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO) has halted exploration and evacuated most field personnel from its Larocque East project in the Athabasca Basin following advice from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) due to an encroaching, lightning-caused wildfire.
While the fire does not currently threaten site infrastructure, three contractors remain on-site to operate protective pump and sprinkler systems. The company expects a one-week delay but maintains it will complete its 8,000-meter summer drill program.
Simultaneously, Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) suspended mining at its Cigar Lake operation following a structural failure at Orano’s McClean Lake mill, which processes the mine's ore.
The mill shut down its sulfuric acid plant for critical repairs. Lacking sufficient on-site ore storage, Cigar Lake’s extraction is fully paused.
Cameco anticipates a two-week delay and is holding its 2026 production outlook steady, though it warned a prolonged repair schedule poses a direct risk to annual output.
The Cigar Lake shutdown marks Cameco’s second major operational disruption in northern Saskatchewan in recent months, following a production suspension at its Key Lake mill last May caused by severe regional flooding that destroyed a critical supply bridge.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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