Critical Metals

Deep-Sea Crisis: Can the ISA Regain Control of the Deep Ocean?

The world's oceans are the new frontier for critical minerals, with countries like the US fast-tracking deep-sea mining plans. The world must balance mineral demand with marine ecosystem preservation.

Vibrant coral reef with colorful fish swimming in clear blue water.
Matthew Tighe / Adobe Stock

The world’s oceans are increasingly becoming an important new frontier in the geopolitical and economic race for critical minerals, with countries fast-tracking plans for deep-sea mining.

Meanwhile, the global body tasked with regulating such activities is struggling to keep pace.

As sovereign states ramp up efforts to access seabed resources crucial for clean energy and defense technologies, the International Seabed Authority (ISA) finds itself sidelined — raising alarms among environmentalists and nations alike.

Stoking these tensions, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month with the aim of expediting deep-sea mineral extraction in both national and international waters.

The directive, which calls for faster permitting and exploration, bypasses multilateral negotiations at the ISA and uses a 1980 domestic statute — the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act — to justify the unilateral action.

The order “establishes the US as a global leader in seabed mineral exploration and development both within and beyond national jurisdiction," signaling Washington’s intent to secure independence from Chinese mineral supply chains.

But the move has drawn fierce criticism from multiple fronts.

Keep reading...Show less
NASDAQ:TMC
critical metals stocksunited stateschinanorwaypapua new guineaindiacritical metals investingsupply and demandsupply chainCritical Metals Investing
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/

<span>Critical Metals Outlook</span> Report

Critical Metals Outlook Report

Get the trends and expert predictions you need to stay ahead of the markets.

Download your outlook report today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Critical Metals Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.