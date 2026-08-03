Broad High-Grade intercepts returned from Kingfisher, Hawk and Swan RC Drilling

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August 02, 2026
Horizon Gold Limited (ASX: HRN) (‘Horizon’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce numerous significant gold intercepts returned from RC drilling at its 100% owned Gum Creek Gold Project (‘Gum Creek’ or ‘the Project’) located in the Mid-West Region of Western Australia. Final assay results for Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling completed at three prospects including Kingfisher, Hawk and Swan have been received (Figure 1). Significant results are outlined below.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Infill and extension RC drilling at Kingfisher has returned numerous broad and high-grade intercepts including:
- 23m @ 5.26g/t Au from 188m including 15m @ 7.65g/t Au from 192m
- 45m @ 1.24g/t Au from 114m including 3m @ 6.79g/t Au from 114m
- 12m @ 2.81g/t Au from 74m including 6m @ 5.26g/t Au from 79m
- 21m @ 1.36g/t Au from 130m including 4m @ 3.17g/t Au from 131m
- 6m @ 3.94g/t Au from 67m including 2m @ 9.14g/t Au from 67m
- 2m @ 12.15g/t Au from 52m including 1m @ 23.40g/t Au from 52m
- 9m @ 2.12g/t Au from 205m including 2m @ 6.74g/t Au from 205m
- 10m @ 1.83g/t Au from 154m including 5m @ 3.08g/t Au from 157m
- 11m @ 1.64g/t Au from 186m including 3m @ 4.20g/t Au from 186m
- 9m @ 1.94g/t Au from 75m including 6m @ 2.74g/t Au from 78m
- 14m @ 1.23g/t Au from 125m including 1m @ 13.90g/t Au from 125m
- Two RC holes drilled at Hawk have extended the known gold mineralisation down dip and down plunge to the north. Significant intercepts included:
- 12m @ 2.30g/t Au from 140m including 6m @ 4.26g/t Au from 140m
- 5m @ 3.46g/t Au from 159m
- Shallow extensional RC drilling at Swan returned the following significant intercepts:
- 16m @ 1.84g/t Au from 45m including 7m @ 3.03g/t Au from 46m
- 6m @ 1.23g/t Au from 28m
- Follow up RC and diamond drilling is being planned at all 3 prospects
- Diamond and RC drilling is continuing across the Gum Creek Project area
Figure 1: Gum Creek Gold Project existing Mineral Resources, Potential Mineral Resources and Exploration Targets over simplified geology.
Managing Director Scott Williamson said:
“Impressive high-grade RC drilling results from Kingfisher, Hawk and Swan highlight the potential for resource expansion close to the proposed 2.4Mtpa processing plant. Follow up drilling is being planned prior to updating the respective resource estimations. Importantly, these resource additions sit outside those included in the recently released Definitive Feasibility Study and will potentially enhance project economics.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Horizon Gold Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
HRN:AU
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27 March
Horizon Gold
Horizon Gold Ltd is a gold mining company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold reserves of the Gum Creek Gold Project in Western Australia.
Horizon Gold Ltd is a gold mining company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold reserves of the Gum Creek Gold Project in Western Australia. Keep Reading...
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