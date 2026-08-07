Investor Insight Ni-Co Energy is advancing its 100 percent-owned Kremer nickel-copper-cobalt project in Southern Québec, where drilling has confirmed a Nickel-Copper-Cobalt sulfide discovery at Kremer-1, demonstrating that the system is capable of hosting massive and semi-massive sulfide mineralization within an 8 km corridor. The 2023 holes were mostly drilled subparallel to the interpreted dip, so true widths and continuity remain unresolved. Kremer-2, southeast of Kremer-1, is the company's highest-priority undrilled target. It combines certified Ni-Cu-Co-bearing surface occurrences with a more extensive and complex TDEM conductor distribution and associated magnetic and gravity responses. These datasets define a strong drill target, but they do not yet establish subsurface continuity, thickness, grade or economic potential. Ni-Co Energy plans approximately 7,500 m of fully funded and permitted drilling in 2026, focused mainly on Kremer-2 with follow-up work at Kremer-1. Properly oriented holes, borehole electromagnetic surveys and integrated 3D modelling are intended to test whether the surface and geophysical targets represent larger sulfide accumulations. Since listing, the company has reported July 2026 certified grab-sample results from Kremer-2 and Kremer-3 and appointed Robert Wares, P.Geo., as Technical Advisor. A C$388,666 NSERC Alliance-Advantage collaboration with the University of Ottawa is also examining the petrological, geochemical and structural controls on the mineralization.

Overview Ni-Co Energy (TSXV:NICE) is a Québec-based mineral exploration company focused on nickel , copper and cobalt . The company is advancing its 100 percent owned Kremer project located in ZEC Lavigne, approximately 90 km north of downtown Montreal. The forested property is accessible through an existing network of logging roads; a 120 kV power line is less than 20 km away and railway infrastructure is less than approximately 40 km away. Key Business Segments The Kremer property consists of 229 CDC claims covering 12,608.56 hectares. It lies within the Morin Anorthosite near the contact with Grenvillian metasedimentary rocks. The best current interpretation is a structurally modified anorthosite-margin Ni-Cu-Co sulfide system with magmatic affinity. Mineralization is interpreted to follow a northwest-southeast structure dipping approximately 50–55° to the southwest. The relative roles of primary magmatic accumulation, structural remobilization, and original versus reworked contacts remain under study. Exploration programs, including airborne magnetic, time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM), drone magnetic and gravity surveys, along with 2023 drilling, have defined an approximately 8 km prospective geological and geophysical corridor. At Kremer-1 and Kremer-2, modelling identifies southwestern and northeastern conductive trends. The southwestern trend is the principal Ni-Cu-Co target because it is associated with known sulfides; the northeastern trend has greater risk of a graphite- or metasediment-related source. Target outlines are interpretive and require validation by drilling.

Company Highlights 100% Owned Flagship : Kremer comprises 229 CDC claims covering 12,608.56 hectares near infrastructure including road, power and rail access.

: Kremer comprises 229 CDC claims covering 12,608.56 hectares near infrastructure including road, power and rail access. Confirmed Discovery – Kremer-1 : 2023 drilling (22 holes; 4,200 m) intersected massive and semi-massive sulfides in 41 percent of holes.

: 2023 drilling (22 holes; 4,200 m) intersected massive and semi-massive sulfides in 41 percent of holes. Surface Expression : Surface prospecting and trenching identified Ni-Cu bearing sulfides at multiple locations at approximately 25–50 m intervals along about 700 m of Kremer-1.

: Surface prospecting and trenching identified Ni-Cu bearing sulfides at multiple locations at approximately 25–50 m intervals along about 700 m of Kremer-1. July 2026 Surface Assays : Thirty-six selected grab samples were reported from Kremer-2 and Kremer-3. At Kremer-2, 11 of 33 samples exceeded 0.5% Ni; highlighted results include 1.21% Ni, 0.14% Cu and 0.10% Co, and 1.03% Ni, 0.30% Cu and 0.18% Co. Grab samples are selective and continuity has not yet been demonstrated.

: Thirty-six selected grab samples were reported from Kremer-2 and Kremer-3. At Kremer-2, 11 of 33 samples exceeded 0.5% Ni; highlighted results include 1.21% Ni, 0.14% Cu and 0.10% Co, and 1.03% Ni, 0.30% Cu and 0.18% Co. Grab samples are selective and continuity has not yet been demonstrated.

Reported Results : A length-weighted 2.95 m apparent interval in DDH-20 graded 2.95% NiEq (1.73% Ni, 0.85% Cu and 0.16% Co). High-grade individual samples include 0.70 m at 4.50% NiEq (1.60% Ni, 2.84% Cu and 0.19% Co), 0.60 m at 4.04% NiEq (0.60% Ni, 3.68% Cu and 0.15% Co), and 0.60 m at 3.40% NiEq (2.40% Ni, 0.51% Cu and 0.18% Co). All are apparent widths; individual samples are not representative of broader intervals.

: A length-weighted 2.95 m apparent interval in DDH-20 graded 2.95% NiEq (1.73% Ni, 0.85% Cu and 0.16% Co). High-grade individual samples include 0.70 m at 4.50% NiEq (1.60% Ni, 2.84% Cu and 0.19% Co), 0.60 m at 4.04% NiEq (0.60% Ni, 3.68% Cu and 0.15% Co), and 0.60 m at 3.40% NiEq (2.40% Ni, 0.51% Cu and 0.18% Co). All are apparent widths; individual samples are not representative of broader intervals.

Large Geophysical Corridor : Geological and geophysical work defines an approximately 8 km northwest-southeast prospective corridor. Mineralized continuity across the corridor has not yet been demonstrated.

: Geological and geophysical work defines an approximately 8 km northwest-southeast prospective corridor. Mineralized continuity across the corridor has not yet been demonstrated. Priority Target – Kremer-2 : An undrilled target area with certified surface mineralization, a more extensive and complex TDEM conductor distribution than Kremer-1, and associated magnetic and gravity responses. Geophysical interpretation indicates a dense and magnetic geological body, but its lithology and relationship to mineralization have not yet been confirmed.

: An undrilled target area with certified surface mineralization, a more extensive and complex TDEM conductor distribution than Kremer-1, and associated magnetic and gravity responses. Geophysical interpretation indicates a dense and magnetic geological body, but its lithology and relationship to mineralization have not yet been confirmed. 2026 Drill Program : 7,500 m fully funded and permitted program, focused mainly on Kremer-2 with follow-up at Kremer-1; borehole EM and integrated 3D modelling are planned.

: 7,500 m fully funded and permitted program, focused mainly on Kremer-2 with follow-up at Kremer-1; borehole EM and integrated 3D modelling are planned. NSERC funded Collaboration : A two-year research program of total combined value of $388,666 with the University of Ottawa led by Dr. Brian O’Driscoll, Professor and Newmont Chair in Economic Geology.

: A two-year research program of total combined value of $388,666 with the University of Ottawa led by Dr. Brian O’Driscoll, Professor and Newmont Chair in Economic Geology. Technical Advisor : Robert Wares, P.Geo., discoverer of Canadian Malartic and CEO of Osisko Metals, joined in July 2026 and subscribed for C$100,000 in the IPO.

: Robert Wares, P.Geo., discoverer of Canadian Malartic and CEO of Osisko Metals, joined in July 2026 and subscribed for C$100,000 in the IPO. Science-Driven Targeting: Integrated drilling, geophysics and academic research to refine the geological model, mineralization controls and drill targeting.

Key Project Kremer Project The Kremer project is Ni-Co Energy’s flagship asset and primary value driver. Located in southern Québec in ZEC Lavigne, it is currently interpreted as a structurally modified, magmatic-affinity nickel-copper-cobalt sulfide system near the Morin Anorthosite-metasediment contact. Three exploration areas have been identified: Kremer-1, the drilled discovery area; Kremer-2, the highest-priority undrilled target; and Kremer-3, an undrilled follow-up target requiring additional work. Kremer-1 represents the discovery zone and proof of the system. The 2023 drilling program (22 holes; ~4,200 m) intersected massive and semi-massive sulfide mineralization in approximately 41 percent of holes. Surface prospecting and trenching exposed visible sulfide mineralization over approximately 700 m, with exposures every 25–50 m. Mineralization includes pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pentlandite. The program confirmed metal-bearing sulfides, but it did not define a mineral resource or establish true widths. Selected 2023 drilling results include a length-weighted 2.95 m apparent interval in DDH-20 grading 2.95% NiEq (1.73% Ni, 0.85% Cu and 0.16% Co). The assay dataset also contains high-grade individual samples, including 0.70 m at 4.50% NiEq in DDH-20 (1.60% Ni, 2.84% Cu and 0.19% Co), 0.60 m at 4.04% NiEq in DDH-09 (0.60% Ni, 3.68% Cu and 0.15% Co), and 0.60 m at 3.40% NiEq in DDH-20 (2.40% Ni, 0.51% Cu and 0.18% Co). All reported intervals are apparent widths. The approximately 420 laboratory assays represent selected drill-core intervals from Kremer-1; isolated high-grade samples are not representative of broader intervals and do not establish true width, continuity or a mineral resource. Kremer-2 is the company's primary undrilled exploration target of about 3 km long. The 2024 TDEM survey defined a more extensive and complex distribution of conductors than at Kremer-1, while gravity responses are stronger and the magnetic feature associated with the southwestern conductor is more extensive. Geophysical interpretation indicates a dense and magnetic geological body in the target area; it may be mafic to ultramafic, but its lithology and relationship to mineralization have not yet been confirmed. Kremer-1 demonstrates that the system is mineralized, while Kremer-2 represents the first test of its larger and more prospective core. A meaningful advance would require repeated drill intersections showing coherent grade, true width and continuity, supported by borehole EM. Until drilling provides that evidence, Kremer-2 remains a high-priority exploration target, not a deposit. The 2026 exploration program includes approximately 7,500 m of planned drilling, primarily at Kremer-2 with follow-up work at Kremer-1. The program is fully funded and permitted, subject to normal operational conditions. Holes are designed to cut the interpreted southwest-dipping targets at a high angle rather than repeat the predominantly down-dip geometry of 2023. Borehole electromagnetic surveys are planned on most holes, with results to be integrated into an updated 3D geological and geophysical model. Sample results from drilling at Kremer-2 graded up to 1.21 percent nickel, 0.14 percent copper and 0.10 percent cobalt. 11 of 33 Kremer-2 samples returned over 0.5 percent nickel. The samples came from multiple sites, most along an approximately 2 km geophysical corridor. The company said the Kremer-2 remains an early-stage target, and the next step will be to drill and test whether this surface mineralization has continuity, thickness and significant grades at depth. Technical Note Where shown, nickel-equivalent values use July 23, 2026 prices (Ni US$7.84/lb; Cu US$6.29/lb; Co US$25.53/lb), assume 100% recovery and exclude treatment, transport, refining, sales and payability; they are comparative only. Drill intervals are apparent widths. Grab samples are selective. Geophysical anomalies are exploration targets and may have non-sulfide sources. Kremer has no mineral resource or economic study, and project-specific recoveries are unknown.