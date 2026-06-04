Deep Sea Minerals

CSE:SEAS

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

Deep Sea Minerals Nears Key US Approval for Ocean Mining Rights

NOAA Certifies TMC’s Second Deep-Sea Exploration Application

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Prices Gain on Ceasefire News, Mining M&A Activity Heats Up

China's Rare Earths Export Ban Hits Japanese Defense Sector

Japan Advances Rare Earths Ambitions with World's First Seabed Trial

Japan to Test Deep-Sea Rare Earth Mining in Landmark Trials

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets. The Company's strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Latest News

Outlook Reports world

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES