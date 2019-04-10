Security threats are growing, and so is interest in companies that fight these threats. Here are the top NASDAQ security stocks of 2019.









With Norsk Hydro’s security breach in March, costing the company an estimated US$40 million, security threats continue to grow with no signs of abating. CB Insights reports that in the first quarter of 2019, 30 companies experienced significant data breaches.

Meanwhile, a number of security companies are developing advanced products and software to counter a wide range of these threats. As we look back at the first quarter, we at the Investing News Network highlight the top five security companies year-to-date.

The list below was obtained on April 10, 2019 from Capital Cube with all companies listed on the NASDAQ having market caps between US$50 million and US$500 million.

Continue reading to find out more about the first quarter’s top security stocks year-to-date.

1. Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Current share price: US$4.75; market cap: US$78.68 million; year-to-date gain: 33.33 percent

The leading company on our list is Identiv, which provides security products and services. Identiv has 400 US federal government partners and over 5,000 customers globally. Its products extend from identification cards and real-time video security solutions, in addition to end-to-end security services to its customers.

Looking back over the quarter, Identiv released its fourth-quarter and 2018 year-end financial results in March. The company reported its 10th consecutive quarter with positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. Fiscal year-end revenue growth was 30 percent higher than its previous year, while its GAAP net loss decreased to US$4.7 million, almost 50 percent less than the previous year.

2. Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Current share price: US$20.99; market cap: US$386.02 million; year-to-date gain: 31.17 percent

Napco Security Technologies is a manufacturing company that builds security products and technologies. With headquarters in New York, the company develops products for access control, video, door locking systems, fire and intrusion. Napco Security Technologies was founded in 1969.

During the first quarter, Napco Security launched three projects. The first project in Lewisville, Texas will be integrating its security intrusion systems into the city’s school district. In another project based inAustin, Texas the company’s systems will be used for security in a school district office. Meanwhile, its third project will also be used for a school district, this time based in Nevada.

3. Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Current share price: US$7.34; market cap: US$398.10 million; year-to-date gain: 26.53 percent

Zix provides email security solutions to over 21,000 businesses. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas Zix offers a host of email security services from ZixEncrypt email encryption to ZixProtect, which significantly reduces email threats.

Zix closed the acquisition of AppRiver in the first quarter for US$275 million in cash. AppRiver, founded in 2002, provides cloud-based cybersecurity solutions. Shortly after the acquisition closed, Zix released its fourth quarter financial results, reporting a 10 percent increase in revenue over the quarter, with net income increasing to US$9.2 million. Cash flow from operations increased over the quarter, rising at a 16 percent clip to US$4.9 million.

4. Rada Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

Current share price: US$3.26; market cap: US$121.81 million; year-to-date gain: 25.19 percent

With headquarters in Netanya, Israel Rada Electronic Industries is a defence technology company that develops tactical radars, avionics and navigation systems. Rada Electronics customers include Boeing (NYSE:BA), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Israel Aerospace Industries.

In early March, the company announced that it had received US$8 million in new orders, the majority of which were for air defense systems and radars. CEO Dov Sella said in the press release, “While we are pleased that our avionics business remains a stable cash generating business, we are increasingly excited that our growth engine – the software defined radar business, is continuing to gain traction.”

5. Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Current share price: US$3.04; market cap: US$83.89 million; year-to-date gain: 16.33 percent

With over 20 years in business, Finjan Holdings is a cybersecurity company that prevents threats from happening in real-time. Its services span from IP licensing, cybersecurity consulting and mobile applications. Finjan also own a number of patents created by its research and development team.

In January, the company reported it reached over one million downloads of its VPN InvinciBull. Its award-winning VPN automatically activates to allow users to stream content securely and anonymously.

Securities Disclosure: I, Dorothy Neufeld, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.