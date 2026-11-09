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Edited by Lauren Kelly
Nov. 09, 2026 12:30PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Cybersecurity threats are on the rise and getting more sophisticated. Here’s a look at the top five cybersecurity stocks on the NASDAQ this year.
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Security is becoming a growing global concern, both online and off. In online spaces, cybersecurity risk is climbing, and the attack surface is getting more complicated as companies add cloud apps, connected devices and AI-driven workflows.
Emerging quantum computing technology is a rising source of concern for cybersecurity, as quantum computers may be able to break the cryptographic methods currently used for encryption. The rise of AI agents creates a new layer of identity, access and governance concerns for enterprises.
There has also been a steep rise in complex distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, in which hackers crash a website or service by flooding it with traffic or requests from many sources. These attacks often use smart devices infected with malware, meaning the continued rise of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) is another cybersecurity concern.
With this landscape in mind, the Investing News Network is profiling the top cybersecurity stocks on the NASDAQ by share price performance year-to-date. Data was generated on October 27, 2026, using TradingView's stock screener, and all details were current at that time. Cybersecurity companies with market caps above US$50 million were considered.
1. Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)
Year-to-date gain: 159.40 percent
Market cap: US$39.52 billion
Share price: US$226.07
Okta is a cloud identity and access management company that helps organizations control secure access to their apps, data and systems. Its software is designed to verify users, manage permissions and simplify authentication across workforce and customer environments.
As organizations increasingly deploy AI agents, identity and access management is shifting from a security backstop to a core operating requirement. The company’s Businesses at Work 2026 report says "agentic AI readiness is identity readiness," and highlights concerns around AI governance, access control and non-human identities.
At its annual Oktane conference in Las Vegas in September, Okta unveiled the Blueprint Alliance alongside industry giants including Amazon Web Services and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). The 12 member coalition was formed to establish an open, multi-vendor reference architecture to secure and govern autonomous AI agents.
Okta exceeded Wall Street expectations for its fiscal Q2 2027 revenue, which was up 11 percent year-over-year to US$805 million.
2. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)
Year-to-date gain: 131.34 percent
Market cap: US$135.74 billion
Share price: US$185
Fortinet is a cybersecurity leader with a broad public-sector procurement footprint, including state, local, education and Department of Defense channels, while remaining a major enterprise security vendor.
Its Security Fabric combines firewalls, secure networking, secure access service edge (SASE) and related tools, providing one vendor across multiple security layers. That breadth helps drive repeat sales and gives it a steadier, platform-like revenue profile than a single-point security product.
Fortinet accelerated its enterprise AI push by acquiring Virtue AI in August to gain runtime protection and automated guardrails for autonomous systems. In October, the company announced its new FortiGuard Inline AI Security Service, delivering real-time AI inspection, agent compliance and data-leak defense directly through existing FortiGate firewalls without requiring extra hardware. The service integrates Virtue AI.
Alongside product innovation, Fortinet expanded its physical footprint in September with a new, company-owned, approximately 40,000-square-foot Innovation Hub in New York City aimed at increasing local support and other services for clients and more.
3. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)
Year-to-date gain: 126.18 percent
Market cap: US$274.43 billion
Share price: US$268.02
CrowdStrike’s Falcon is a cloud‑native endpoint protection and extended detection platform that has expanded into identity, cloud workload protection, SIEM/MDR and threat intelligence, boosting its per‑customer wallet share and telemetry advantage.
CrowdStrike holds multiple federal awards and has been selected by agencies such as CISA/DHS under CDM/DEFEND and other government programs, making federal civilian and defense agencies a meaningful public‑sector customer segment.
At its Fal.Con Investor Briefing in September, the company outlined a long-term target of US$20 billion in annual recurring revenue backed by record momentum. CrowdStrike reported that its Falcon Flex licensing model doubled year-over-year in adoption to US$2.29 billion in annual revenue in fiscal 2027.
Its platform dominance was reinforced in October when the company was named a leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Enterprises, which cited Falcon’s real-time telemetry and cross-domain consolidation spanning endpoint, identity and cloud.
CrowdStrike also recently expanded its partnership with NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), integrating Falcon Guardian with NVIDIA OpenShell runtime software and NVIDIA Sentry on BlueField DPUs to take AI threat detection and enforcement directly from the software layer down into hardware silicon.
4. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)
Year-to-date gain: 117.36 percent
Market cap: US$328.59 billion
Share price: US$401.70
Palo Alto's broad platform, spanning firewalls, Prisma Cloud, Cortex, and SASE, converts network, cloud and AI security into durable subscription revenue. Combined with key federal procurement vehicles and partnerships with resellers like Carahsoft, this recurring mix fuels steady growth across commercial and public-sector markets.
Palo Alto Networks shared results for its fiscal 2026 ended July 31 on September 1, with fourth-quarter results exceeding guidance across the board as revenue grew 34 percent year-over-year to US$3.41 billion.
The performance was anchored by accelerating customer platformization, which drove next-generation security annual recurring revenue up 63 percent to US$9.1 billion and pushed remaining performance obligations to US$21.2 billion.
Alongside the earnings release, the company announced the acquisition of Console, an AI-native platform designed to "agentify" enterprise security by embedding autonomous natural-language workflows and machine-speed threat remediation directly into its Cortex operations suite.
5. NETSCOUT SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:NTCT)
Year-to-date gain: 48.73 percent
Market cap: US$2.94 billion
Share price: US$40.50
NETSCOUT’s core focus centers on real-time network performance monitoring, service assurance and defense against escalating cyberthreats, most notably distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.
Building on its early-year rollouts of enhanced nGeniusONE observability and Omnis AI Insights for telecom carriers, the company released its 1H 2026 DDoS Threat Intelligence Report in October, revealing a significant escalation in attack sophistication. Over 9.1 million attacks were tracked globally in the first six months of the year, headlined by a 1,286 percent surge in high-capacity attacks exceeding 1 terabit per second
In August, NETSCOUT delivered strong fiscal first-quarter 2027 results, with revenue growing 12.7 percent year-over-year to US$210.4 million, supported by a 17.8 percent jump in product revenue. Its cybersecurity revenue was in line with the prior year period. Management reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance between US$885 million and US$915 million.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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