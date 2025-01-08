Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

SEALSQ Corp

LAES:US

SEALSQ Corp develops and sells semiconductor chips for private and public sectors.

SEALSQ Corp develops and sells semiconductor chips for private and public sectors. The company offers semiconductors and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services; and managed PKI for IoT solutions. It serves consumer electronics, aerospace and military, satellite and telecommunications, smart energy and smart building, smart industries, logistics, medical, and consumer industries. SEALSQ Corp was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

