OneSpan Inc is a provider of information technology security solutions for banking and financial services and application security markets. Its solutions secure and manage access to digital assets and protect online transactions, via mobile devices and in-person. Authentication and anti-fraud solutions are the organization's primary product offerings and include multifactor authentication and virtual private network access capabilities. The company derives revenues from hardware and license fees, maintenance and support fees, and subscription fees. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the rest in the United States and Asia-Pacific region.