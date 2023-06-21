Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
How to Invest in Cybersecurity
Increasing threats to the world's digital infrastructure have created a compelling market that investors should be keen on understanding. Here's how to invest in cybersecurity
In today's highly digitized world, the dependence on digital systems has skyrocketed, making cybersecurity a crucial aspect of our lives.
The increasing threats to our digital infrastructure have created a compelling market that investors should be keen on understanding.
Let's take a look at the cybersecurity market, its importance, and whether it is a good time to invest in this rapidly evolving sector.
Can you invest in cybersecurity?
Cybersecurity has evolved significantly, from being a niche field to a fundamental requirement in today's interconnected world. The digital transformation of businesses and the rise in remote work, cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT), have all amplified the need for robust cybersecurity measures. This evolution has in turn created significant opportunities for investment in cybersecurity.
When it comes to investing in cybersecurity, investors should be aware of the diverse segments within the cybersecurity market, including network security, endpoint protection, cloud security, identity and access management, and threat intelligence.
Investors should also consider the regulatory landscape surrounding cybersecurity. Governments worldwide are enacting stricter data protection regulations, and compliance with these regulations requires organizations to invest in robust cybersecurity measures, further driving the demand for cybersecurity solutions.
Is now a good time to invest in cybersecurity?
The future of the cybersecurity market holds immense potential for growth, making it an opportune time for investors to consider entering the space. Several factors contribute to this positive outlook. With the increasing digitization of businesses and the growing complexity of cyber threats, the demand for cybersecurity solutions is expected to surge. According to research firm Markets and Markets, the global cybersecurity market size is expected to reach $266.2 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9 percent. This growth is driven by the escalating frequency and sophistication of cyber threats.
Within the cybersecurity industry, specific segments are poised to drive its growth. Cloud security, as organizations increasingly migrate their operations to the cloud, presents significant investment opportunities. Endpoint protection, given the rise in remote work and the proliferation of connected devices, is another promising area. Additionally, threat intelligence, which focuses on proactive threat detection and mitigation, is gaining importance.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a crucial role in strengthening cybersecurity defenses. AI-powered solutions offer advanced threat detection, behavior analysis, and anomaly detection capabilities. However, it is essential to note that AI also presents challenges. Adversarial attacks, where AI systems are manipulated or deceived, pose a risk. Investors should consider the potential benefits and risks associated with the integration of AI in cybersecurity solutions.
ChatGPT is an example of AI technology that has the potential to contribute to cybersecurity efforts. As a language model, ChatGPT can assist in analyzing and interpreting security-related data, providing insights into potential threats and vulnerabilities.
While the cybersecurity market remains a compelling secular growth opportunity within the technology sector, it is important to note that the market has recognized this potential. In recent years, the sector has outperformed its software peers, leading to elevated valuations that surpass pre-COVID levels. Investors should be mindful that sustained macro pressures may impact the sector's valuations. It is advisable to selectively add exposure to cybersecurity stocks when valuations weaken, seeking potential opportunities during market fluctuations.
Investing in the dynamic cybersecurity market can unlock significant potential for investors. By carefully considering thematic ETFs or targeted single-stock investments, individuals can position themselves to benefit from the ever-growing demand for robust cybersecurity solutions.
How to invest in cybersecurity?
When investing in cybersecurity, investors have a variety of options to consider.
Cybersecurity stocks
One way to invest in cybersecurity is through individual stocks. There is an abundance of publicly traded cybersecurity companies to invest in currently, and you can read about the 10 biggest here. These are the top 3:
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) — Broadcom's portfolio includes embedded and mainframe security solutions and payment authentication platforms. In November 2019, they acquired cybersecurity firm Symantec and expanded their offerings.
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)— Cisco Systems offers a variety of solutions for analytics, cloud security and endpoint security.
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) — IBM presents customers with a comprehensive and unified range of enterprise security products and services. They help organizations seamlessly integrate security and provide risk assessment, threat response, and incident detection.
Cybersecurity ETFs
Another option to consider is exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that provide broad exposure to both domestic and international companies specializing in network protection, offering a comprehensive approach to those looking to invest in the cybersecurity surge.
ETFs are a low-cost option for those looking to enter the space as well, as fees and expenses are often lower than if you're purchasing mutual funds or other managed investments. They also allow investors to spread their funds out and be exposed to a variety of stocks.
For a full rundown of the biggest cybersecurity ETFs, read our article here. These are the top three:
- First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR): The objective of this ETF, which was launched in July 2015, is to track the performance of the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index TM, aiming to achieve similar price and yield results.
- ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (ARCA:HACK): This is the oldest cybersecurity ETF, launched in November 2014. It tracks the performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies worldwide that meet one of two criteria: they are involved in providing cyber defense applications or services, or they offer hardware or software for cyber defense activities.
- GlobalX Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG): Launched in October 2019, this ETF is the newest on the list. The non-diversified fund aims to deliver investment results that closely align with the price and yield performance of the Indxx Cybersecurity Index. Investors can gain access to a diversified portfolio of securities within the cybersecurity sector, capturing potential opportunities arising from the increased demand for cybersecurity solutions.
Investor takeaway
Investing in cybersecurity presents a compelling opportunity in today's digitized world. With the market expected to reach US$266.2 billion by 2027, driven by escalating cyber threats, it offers significant potential for growth. Segments like cloud security, endpoint protection and threat intelligence are particularly promising. Investors can consider thematic ETFs or targeted single-stock investments in established players like Broadcom, Cisco Systems and IBM.
While the sector has performed well, investors should be cautious of elevated valuations and market fluctuations. Selectively adding exposure during periods of weakened valuations can present attractive opportunities. By capitalizing on the increasing demand for robust cybersecurity solutions, investors can position themselves for long-term growth and resilience in the face of emerging risks.
