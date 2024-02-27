- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Trending
Trending Articles
Trending Press Releases
Trending Companies
Trending Reports
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Popular Lists
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Popular Lists
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
Outlook Reports
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
WISeKey International Holding
NASDAQ:WKEY
WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity company focused on delivering integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things and digital identity ecosystems.
Press Releases
More Press Releases
WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity company focused on delivering integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things and digital identity ecosystems. It integrates secure semiconductors, cybersecurity software, and a globally recognized Root of Trust (RoT) into leading-edge products and services that protect users, devices, data and transactions in the internet-connected world. It has three business segments. The IoT segment, which is the key revenue driver, generates revenue from the sale of semiconductor's secure chips. The AI segment encompasses the AI automation services acquired with arago GmbH. The mPKI segment generates revenues from Digital Certificates, Software as a Service, Software license and Post-Contract Customer Support for cybersecurity applications.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.